Findlay Automotive Group stands by its employees

Although all Findlay service departments remain open, automobile showrooms in Nevada were ordered closed by the governor. As a result, a large number of Findlay employees are unable to work during this time. Regardless, all Findlay employees are still receiving a paycheck, and they’re keeping their benefits throughout this time.

Findlay employees express their gratitude: clockwise from top left, Robert Schweizer Jr., pre-owned manager; Kenn Walker sales consultant; Stephanie Bernas, marketing director; Gaspar Jimenez, internet sales; and Kaitlyn Estrella, social media manager. (Findlay)

Stay Home for Nevada and similar measures elsewhere are important for the health and safety of communities, but the economic consequences have been dramatic.

This has been a stressful time for everyone. Beyond concerns about health, many people are concerned about their employment and how they’ll pay their bills. That’s why Findlay Automotive decided it would not lay off any employees during this time. That came as a huge relief for Findlay’s more than 2,200 employees spread out across 32 dealerships in six states.

Despite all Nevada sales showrooms being closed, Findlay already had an option for customers to buy cars online. The solution is called Joydrive. Consumers can visit FindlayJoydrive.com and choose from thousands of new and pre-owned vehicles. The entire transaction is completed online, and then the vehicle is delivered to the customer’s home.

“We’re grateful that we had this solution in place before the COVID shutdown,” Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder said. “We’ve been able to continue serving customers in a completely safe way. Although our sales are far from the normal level, this certainly helps.”

When asked what drove him and the Findlay family to keep all employees on the payroll throughout this process Corder explained that “our employees are what make us who we are; our entire business model is built around the great customer experience provided by our employees. For Findlay Automotive to be successful, we need to take care of our people.”

Findlay employees expressed their appreciation for this decision.

“Findlay Automotive Group sincerely takes care of their people, and we haven’t missed a paycheck. I feel totally blessed,” said Deb Topham, a sales consultant at Findlay Cadillac.

“I’m proud to be working here. Findlay shows the utmost in loyalty, and I couldn’t imagine working for anyone else,” said Mike Calmelat, of Findlay Kia.

“I think it’s a reflection of the Findlay family and Findlay Automotive,” said John Barr, general manager of Findlay Toyota. “It’s a very strong statement for sure.”

“Thank you to the Findlay family and organization for investing in your employees/team. Doing this shows me how much you appreciate and care for us. I will always remember this time when you didn’t turn your back on us. This shows true leadership during a time of uncertainty,” said Stephanie Bernas, marketing director at Findlay Toyota.

“In these unprecedented times, it is reassuring to know that our company is taking care of their employees. It also reaffirms why I chose to work for the Findlay family. We are truly in this together,” said Robert Schweizer Jr., pre-owned manager at Findlay Volvo Las Vegas.

Corder praised the Findlay team.

“We really feel we have the best employees in the auto business. They’re a group of loyal hardworking people,” he said. “It’s important for them to provide for their families, so we’re going to protect them for as long as we can.

“We’re optimistic that business will return to normal soon, and hopefully we can retain all of our staff until that time. We will come through this together and will return even stronger on the other side.