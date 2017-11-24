Findlay Automotive lauded for philanthropy

The 26th annual Las Vegas National Philanthropy Day celebration was presented Nov. 14 in the Grand Ballroom of the Westgate, and Findlay Automotive Group landed one of the prestigious honors presented during the ceremonies.

Karelin Gonzalez Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder accepts the Outstanding Corporation award for Findlay Automotive Group at the 26th annual National Philanthropy Day celebration Nov. 14 at the Westgate Hotel.

The 26th annual Las Vegas National Philanthropy Day celebration was presented Nov. 14 in the Grand Ballroom of the Westgate, and Findlay Automotive Group landed one of the prestigious honors presented during the ceremonies.

Accepting the award for Outstanding Corporation for Findlay Automotive Group was company CFO Tyler Corder, who praised Findlay employees for continuing to give back to the community.

“Our employees have all bought into the belief that we must be active in our community,” Corder said. “Findlay Automotive Group has been here for 57 years, and it’s refreshing to see the philosophy carried on through our 31 stores in five states. We love being a part of this community while fulfilling the beliefs of Pete Findlay, who started all of this in Southern Nevada with his first dealership on Boulder Highway nearly six decades ago.”

Corder also lauded the Association of Fundraising Professionals Las Vegas chapter for the awards ceremony. Attending were 340 people from the nonprofit sector and the business community who celebrated the best of the best in eight categories.

Findlay Automotive Group’s work in the community is nonstop throughout each year, and residents of Southern Nevada seem to recognize that fact.

“When the economy crashed several years ago, Findlay Automotive Group kept right on going, and we truly feel that the reason for our continued success is our dedication to Southern Nevada,” Corder said. “We love being a part of Southern Nevada, and that commitment to community involvement is also carried out in each of our 31 dealerships.”

Findlay Automotive Group’s heavy involvement in Southern Nevada includes a long list of events such as the I Choose to Drive program with Cox Cable, encouraging safe driving amongst teens. Another popular program is the Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone on Fox 5 Las Vegas. In the first two years of this program, Findlay has donated nearly $200,000 to local charities.

Other ongoing programs include the Community Pride partnership with 8 News Now, the Findlay Community Spotlight program featuring a new charity each month and the Findlay Good Works feature in the Sunday Magazine.

Additionally, Findlay Automotive Group sponsors numerous local events for organizations such as the American Heart Association, the Leukemia &Lymphoma Society, Spread the Word Nevada and the American Lung Association. The group also sponsors many charity golf tournaments, fundraising walks, food drives, blood drives and toy drives.

Findlay employees also serve on nonprofit boards such as the American Red Cross, the YMCA, the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada and the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow.

Others honored during the ceremonies included Janice Allen, Outstanding Philanthropist; Constandina Ciulla, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy; Caleen Norrod Johnson, Lifetime Achievement; the Junior League of Las Vegas, President’s Award; Pam Long, Outstanding Fundraising Professional; Stacey Wedding, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser; and the Elaine P. Wynn &Family Foundation, Outstanding Foundation.