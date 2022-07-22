Findlay Automotive leaps to support Social CirKISH

Findlay Automotive Group is a sponsor of Social CirKISH, a local organization designed to help youth and children learn the circus arts.

Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive Group, presents a check for $7,050 to Carly Sheridan and David DeDera of Social CirKISH. (Findlay Automotive)

It is undeniable that the aerobatic shows and the circus arts are engrained in Las Vegas culture. As can be seen from the various shows performed on the Las Vegas Strip to bustling local gymnastics studios, it is clear that Las Vegas supports and appreciates the talent of circus artists.

In this vein, the Findlay Automotive Group is a sponsor of Social CirKISH, a local organization designed to help youth and children learn the circus arts.

Social CirKISH is a program that promotes mental, physical, emotional and social development in at-risk youth by teaching students to perform parts seen in circus shows. Students can enjoy safe and fulfilling “risk-taking” activities through exploration and participation in circus exercises and acts. Students increase self-awareness and acceptance with their peers in various activities that require teamwork and collaboration.

Social CirKISH’s Carly Sheridan said, “We are almost celebrating our 10th year. What started as one after-school program has grown to 11 different sites across the Las Vegas Valley. Every week there are over 300 children participating in a variety of programs.”

Social CirKISH also maintains a robust summer program that allows students to continue to learn and grow.

Typically “the students that are in the session will be new to the circus arts,” Sheridan said. “They will get a diverse run session and learn all about circus disciplines. This includes juggling (hand-to-eye coordination), acrobatics and physical fitness that requires teamwork.”

“Social CirKISH is a unique concept that has a special ‘Vegas’ flair to it,” Findlay’s Tyler Corder said. “This local charity helps at-risk kids by teaching circus exercises and techniques. We love that this charity is helping kids to develop social, physical and emotional skills in a fun way. Findlay Automotive is proud to support Social CirKISH financially but we also want to help the community learn about the great work they do.”

With Findlay’s support and donation, Social CirKISH was able to cover the cost of a class for the semester. Social CirKISH plans to use the funds for insurance and transportation for an entire session.