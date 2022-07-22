95°F
Findlay Automotive leaps to support Social CirKISH

July 22, 2022 - 8:01 am
 
Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive Group, presents a check for $7,050 to Carly Sheridan and David DeDera of Social CirKISH. (Findlay Automotive)

It is undeniable that the aerobatic shows and the circus arts are engrained in Las Vegas culture. As can be seen from the various shows performed on the Las Vegas Strip to bustling local gymnastics studios, it is clear that Las Vegas supports and appreciates the talent of circus artists.

In this vein, the Findlay Automotive Group is a sponsor of Social CirKISH, a local organization designed to help youth and children learn the circus arts.

Social CirKISH is a program that promotes mental, physical, emotional and social development in at-risk youth by teaching students to perform parts seen in circus shows. Students can enjoy safe and fulfilling “risk-taking” activities through exploration and participation in circus exercises and acts. Students increase self-awareness and acceptance with their peers in various activities that require teamwork and collaboration.

Social CirKISH’s Carly Sheridan said, “We are almost celebrating our 10th year. What started as one after-school program has grown to 11 different sites across the Las Vegas Valley. Every week there are over 300 children participating in a variety of programs.”

Social CirKISH also maintains a robust summer program that allows students to continue to learn and grow.

Typically “the students that are in the session will be new to the circus arts,” Sheridan said. “They will get a diverse run session and learn all about circus disciplines. This includes juggling (hand-to-eye coordination), acrobatics and physical fitness that requires teamwork.”

“Social CirKISH is a unique concept that has a special ‘Vegas’ flair to it,” Findlay’s Tyler Corder said. “This local charity helps at-risk kids by teaching circus exercises and techniques. We love that this charity is helping kids to develop social, physical and emotional skills in a fun way. Findlay Automotive is proud to support Social CirKISH financially but we also want to help the community learn about the great work they do.”

With Findlay’s support and donation, Social CirKISH was able to cover the cost of a class for the semester. Social CirKISH plans to use the funds for insurance and transportation for an entire session.

St. Jude’s Children for Ranch and CardinaleWay Acura are teaming up to collect school supplie ...
CardinaleWay Acura hosts event to benefit back-to-school program
St. Jude’s Children for Ranch and CardinaleWay Acura are teaming to collect school supplies for those in need. The automotive dealership will host the event July 23 at 7000 W. Sahara Ave.

Construction continues at a rapid pace at Centennial Subaru.
Centennial Subaru showroom office framing underway
Showroom office framing has begun at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru as the mechanical, electrical and plumbing lines are installed and the vehicle-delivery area concrete floor is poured.

CardinaleWay driving change, giving back
CardinaleWay, which operates both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue, places a premium on giving back to the community.

Caden Underwood, the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson shot this photo ...
Caden Underwood: Official photographer at Findlay VW
Over the past couple of years, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has focused on finding young talent and showcasing their work through its dealership. Caden Underwood has been the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson since 2019.

Lexus of Henderson offered any golfer participating in the 25th annual Nevada Professional Faci ...
Lexus of Henderson swings support toward 2 golf events
Lexus of Henderson was a gold sponsor in the recent Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association's 25th annual golf tournament and sponsored a foursome in the Helix Electric of Nevada Spring Golf Tournament. Both event raised money for local charities.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues
Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru in anticipation of an end-of-the-year grand opening for the $40 million automotive dealership.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to host Jags and Jets
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas will host Jags and Jets, Come Experience the Lifestyle, a fundraiser to benefit Miracle Flights Nevada. The event will be held Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Ray Dinardi, left, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, presents a donation for $100 ...
Jaguar Land Rover supports Governor’s Black-Tie event
The Black-Tie Invitational golf and social event raises funds for numerous nonprofit organizations that support children, teens and women in need throughout Las Vegas. Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sponsors the event and donated $100,000.