Findlay Automotive plays big role in success of Lung Force Walk

The fourth annual American Lung Association of Nevada’s Lung Force Walk was presented recently at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Findlay Automotive Findlay Automotive Group recently sponsored the annual Lung Force Walk at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas. From left are Marsha Corder and husband Tyler, the CFO of Findlay Automotive and the committee chair for the Lung Force Walk; Wells Fargo Bank Relationship Manager Scott Fuller; Findlay Automotive controller Terry Stockdale; and Findlay Automotive E-Commerce Director Jeff Giles, with his son, Benson.

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder was the corporate walk chairman. This year’s event raised $170,000. Findlay Automotive directly contributed $12,500 of the total and helped secure almost $80,000 in corporate sponsorships from its industry partners. The company also brought new community leaders to the cause.

“I was honored to be selected to lead this year’s Lung Force Walk,” Corder said. “I had a great committee that helped us raise a record amount for the Las Vegas walk. Most people just don’t realize just how many people are affected by lung disease. We’re hopeful that the money we raised will help lead to better treatments and maybe even an eventual cure for lung disease.”

American Lung Association of Nevada executive director Kristina Crawford said, “The toll lung cancer takes on our families, friends and neighbors in Nevada and across the nation is truly devastating. With the availability of lung cancer screening, we have the opportunity to find the disease earlier and save lives. However, to make this lifesaving opportunity a reality, we must do more to raise awareness of both lung cancer and screening.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming said, “The Findlay philosophy has always been to be engaged in the community and give back. The Lung Walk is a great opportunity for us and an example of how Findlay does that. It is a great cause.”

The Lung Force Walk featured interactive education areas, family games and activities and inspiring stories of hope. Walkers raised funds for lung disease research, education and advocacy and to fund local programs.

Findlay Automotive Group was named the Outstanding Corporation at the 26th annual Las Vegas National Philanthropy Day celebration Nov. 14 at the Westgate.