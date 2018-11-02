Findlay Automotive supports Nevada PEP event

The Findlay Automotive Group sponsored the eighth annual Nevada PEP Run Walk Roll Against Bullying on Oct. 20 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park. The brainchild of Stephanie Vrsnik, community development director for Nevada PEP, the event attracted more than 2,000 Clark County School District students from 40 local schools who joined hands to erase bullying.

L.J. Harness, Findlay Cadillac marketing and promotions/community involvement manager, left, joined with champion BMX rider Ricardo Laguna at the eighth annual Nevada PEP Run Walk Roll Against Bullying event Oct. 20 at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park. (Findlay)

Participating Findlay dealerships included Findlay Toyota, Findlay Cadillac, Findlay Chevrolet, Findlay Honda Henderson, Findlay Acura, Findlay Honda Northwest, Subaru of Las Vegas, Jaguar Land Rover of Las Vegas and Findlay Volkswagen.

Executives from Findlay Automotive Group saluted Nevada PEP for its dedication reaching out to help others.

“To see how much this event has grown through the years makes me really happy and proud to be a part of such a great cause,” said Findlay Chevrolet Marketing Director Joyce Balaoro. “Bullying has mutated into a whole new level with today’s social media platforms, and with events like this, we’re able to raise awareness for people of all ages. It’s definitely needed in today’s world.”

L.J. Harness, Findlay Cadillac marketing and promotions/community involvement manager, concurred that Nevada PEP is tackling a huge problem nationwide, and the fact that the event drew such a crowd was proof that Clark County School District students are also tired of the bullying.

“Helping raise awareness of children being bullied in school and on social media is so important now more than ever before, especially considering the suicide rate is at a record high,” he said. “I was bullied when I was growing up and had setbacks because of it. We’re proud to be a small part of helping so many of our locals and their families. When I presented the opportunity to sponsor of the event, General Manager John Saksa and assistant general manager Scott Trombley understood the importance of the cause.”

The reach of Nevada PEP to help others is very impressive.

“We are the only Parent Training and Information Center in Nevada,” Vrsnik said. “Last year we served over 16,000 individuals. The Pacer Center in Minnesota is the National Bullying Center, and we are a part of that movement.”

Vrsnik added that Nevada PEP brought local students into the program by getting community leaders to sponsor schools. Findlay Automotive Group has been a part of the event for the past five years.

“The event was such a success because of our team-work effort,” Vrsnik added. “We had more than 90 amazing volunteers that make it all work. Because of their hard work and dedication, it was a success. We are deeply honored to have been sponsored by Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian and Councilman Cedric Crear.

“The funds raised go to help us educate parents of some of the signs that a child is getting bullied. So many times, kids are afraid to talk about bullying and they suffer in silence.”

Further information regarding Nevada PEP can be found by calling 702-388-8899.