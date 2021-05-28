Findlay Automotive supports St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation

85°F
May 28, 2021
 
Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, makes a $50,000 donation to St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation. (Findlay)

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation remained singularly focused on its vision — to provide “a health care system known for service, chosen for clinical excellence, standing in partnership with patients, employees and physicians to improve the health of all communities served.”

“The pandemic has put a spotlight on the fact that many in our (Las Vegas) community have insufficient access to health care,” Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder said. “St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation helps fill the gap by providing care for many of the most vulnerable people in our community. We’re proud to support their efforts to help people get the care they need.”

As a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the health care system, St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation is committed to helping people have access to health services, advocating for patients’ needs, and partnering with the community to improve overall quality of life. Likewise, the Findlay Automotive Group shares that passion and donated $50,000 to the foundation.

“The gift from Findlay is absolutely wonderful,” St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation President Charles L. Guida said. “We’ve had challenges with the pandemic at the hospital. Our needs go from equipment to staff, to overall hospital support. This gift will allow us to address those (challenges) and help us get back to normal.”

After such a devastating year for the community, St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation is doing all they can to rebuild. With the help of the Findlay gift, the foundation can continue with its mission to grow and improve in ways that it could not do alone.

“We are the charitable fundraising arm of the St. Rose Dominican hospital. We raise money to support initiatives at the hospital, priorities, program, critical needs, equipment, and capital and community benefit and health and wellness,” Guida said.

“The generous gift from Findlay will help the hospital get back to 100 percent what life was before the pandemic. St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation hopes to get back to elective surgery, free benefits to the community and helping people more in person,” Guida continued. “It will help us so much to care for people in need. We offer a lot of charity care to the community. We turn no person away at our door. The gift from Findlay will help us care for people in the community that are in need.”

To donate to the St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation, visit the website www.supportstrose.org.

