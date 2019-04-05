Findlay Automotive’s Land Rover dealership offers adventure

Las Vegas businessman Rick Fassina enjoys the outdoors of the Southern Nevada desert in his 2017 Range Rover Sport Supercharged V-8. (Findlay)

Findlay Automotive Group’s Land Rover Las Vegas unveiled a state-of-the-art, newly constructed 47,000-square-foot building Nov. 15 at 6425 Roy Horn Way in southwest Las Vegas.

But it’s the off-road adventures that really make the dealership stand out in the eyes of its customers. While enjoying the Nevada desert, the participants in the off-road adventures get to learn firsthand about all of the benefits and amenities of Land Rover vehicles.

Range Rover owner Rick Fassina has really enjoyed exploring Nevada with fellow Rover enthusiasts.

“I have driven a Range Rover since 2013 when I first drove the Range Rover Evoque and was so impressed that I simply had to have it. Since then, I have fallen in love with the Range Rover Sport Supercharged, which I currently drive,” he said.

Dealership General Manager Ray Dinardi is a huge proponent of these off-road gatherings, which usually attract about 20 vehicles.

“We just did one last weekend over the Mojave Road and on to Soda Springs and the end of Zzyzx Road where we toured the facility and learned about its history,” Dinardi said.

The gatherings enable Land Rover owners a chance to experience the nuances of the vehicle while also enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. Land Rovers have endless capabilities, and drivers get the chance to experience them when participating in these off-road adventures.

“I love taking part in these events for many reasons,” Fassina said. “Because you drive your own car, you learn the myriad of features it has and how to use them in challenging situations. Being outdoors also adds to the thrill. Furthermore, Land Rover Las Vegas makes the adventure easy because refreshments are provided and among the organizers is always an experienced mechanic.”

The outings are planned and coordinated by Rick Nelson, who spearheads the marketing and advertising for Land Rover Las Vegas.

“One thing that sets us apart from other dealers is that we like to keep the relationship going,” Nelson said. “For instance, we do two exciting things that include what is called Land Rover Wheels Event, where we take our customers and their family’s off-roading for the day and, in some cases, overnight. The drives can be slow and easy and on historic trails, and some are challenging and fast-paced. We provide lunch on the trails, too.”

Another fun event the dealership offers are what are known as Jaguar Customer Driving Events, which can be a day jaunt to Death Valley, a poker run to local businesses or even a day at the race track.

Events are every three months alternating between Jaguar and Land Rover. Some customers drive in both events.