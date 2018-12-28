Findlay Cadillac sales consultant is a true believer

Veteran Findlay Cadillac sales consultant Mike Waldman has put his money where his mouth is — numerous times, in fact. Waldman recently leased a 2018 Cadillac CT6; he and his wife have leased 10 Cadillacs in the past 15 years.

Veteran Findlay Cadillac sales consultant Mike Waldman leased this 2018 Cadillac CT6 3.0 twin turbo. (Findlay)

Veteran Findlay Cadillac sales consultant Mike Waldman has put his money where his mouth is — numerous times, in fact. Waldman recently leased a 2018 Cadillac CT6; he and his wife have leased 10 Cadillacs in the past 15 years.

With more than 23 years in the car business and more than 12 years with Findlay Cadillac, Waldman knows the product and the value of not only working for a Cadillac dealership but also leasing vehicles from the dealership.

Waldman’s 2018 CT6 is Cadillac’s Premium Luxury model and offers many notable features: a 3.0 six-cylinder twin-turbo engine that fires off 404 horsepower and 400 pounds of torque. Throw in an eight-speed transmission, and it’s easy to see why the model is so highly regarded.

While all of the features in Waldman’s vehicle are impressive, the active rear steering, Surround Vision 360 front and rear camera and recorder, Night Vision and Super Cruise might be the most interesting.

“As an example of Cadillac’s expertise, with the active rear steering feature when you turn the front wheels, the rear wheels turn, too,” Waldman explained. “Super Cruise is the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, while Night Vision works at night on any street and sees farther than the naked eye of up to 100 yards — well beyond the headlight range.”

A native of Denver, Waldman is on his second Cadillac CT6 with the 2018 model. The 2019 CT6 models are starting to arrive at dealerships.

“I was driving Cadillacs back when I was living in Denver in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s,” he said. “It was during that era that Cadillac was always known as best of the best. Whatever the person was buying, he or she was buying the ‘Cadillac’ of any product. That’s how well-respected Cadillac has been for decades.”

Seventy-five percent of Waldman’s sales is repeat business from previous customers.

“My customers trust me, and I provide the service-after-the-sale,” Waldman said. “In fact, my buyers come from as far away as Utah, Arizona, California, Montana, Idaho and Colorado. They will sometimes call any time of the day, and I’m happy to hear from them.”