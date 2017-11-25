Findlay Cadillac sponsors upcoming celebrity-packed Toys for Tots show

Findlay Cadillac will sponsor the ninth annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots celebrity Christmas show Dec. 16 in the Westgate’s International Theater that will feature numerous guest appearances by a host of prominent entertainers.

Findlay Cadillac will sponsor the ninth annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots celebrity Christmas show Dec. 16 in the Westgate’s International Theater that will feature numerous guest appearances by a host of prominent entertainers.

Scheduled to start with a red carpet at 6 p.m., doors will open at 6:30 p.m., while the show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The show is the brainchild of longtime drummer Laurence “L.J.” Harness, who also is the head of marketing and promotions for Findlay Cadillac.

“This show has grown dramatically over the years,” said Harness, whose musical career has seen him appear with a long lineup of entertainers. “The show will feature the David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra; Lon Bronson; Zowie Bowie; and special guests from Raiding the Rock Vault that was just voted Best Las Vegas show; Howard Leese, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist from the bands Heart and Bad Company; vocalist Paul Shortino from Quiet Riot and Rough Cut; Robin McAuley, lead vocalist from Survivor; national recording country rock artist Sam Riddle; Jennifer Romas with the cast of Sexxy the show; Lorena Peril from the Fantasy Show, Sin City Kiss Tribute; R&B singer Skye Dee Miles; along with local CBS 8 News Now anchor Sherry Swensk; JJ Snyder of ABC TV-13 the Morning Blend; the King of Diamonds Rob Garrett, along with many other Vegas headliners to perform.

“It’s a wonderful way to help provide an invaluable Christmas for thousands of needy young kids during the holiday season.”

Harness’s drumming career has included sharing the concert stage with talent such as Patti LaBelle, Aerosmith, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Kansas, Ted Nugent and Cheap Trick, among others. He was also a member of the band Hoochie that performed for in the 1970s and 1980s.

Donated toys can be dropped off at the dealership situated at 993 Auto Show Drive in the Valley Automall. Those donating new unwrapped gifts valued at $20 or greater will receive show tickets.

The Toys for Tots national program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distributes them to less fortunate children. The toys make a tremendous difference in the lives of children and families that receive them.

Findlay Cadillac General Manager John Saksa lauded Harness for his dedication to the Toys for Tots cause.

“This show has become a wonderful event,” he said. “It brings smiles to many youngsters who don’t have much to celebrate during the holidays, and we’re proud to be a part of such a heartwarming production.”

“We are proud to be affiliated with the Las Vegas Marine Riders 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,” added Harness, who is very grateful for the support of fiancee Tiffani Foote, who does the hard work behind the scenes and is the vision of the show. “What’s donated in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

The toy drive kicked off Nov. 22 at Findlay Cadillac.

Toys for Tots was started in 1947 by Major Bill Hendricks in Los Angeles. Some 5,000 toys were selected before Christmas of that year, with the first toy being a handmade doll.

Further information regarding the show can be found by calling Harness at Findlay Cadillac at 702-558-2600.