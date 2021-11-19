Findlay CFO Tyler Corder wins Best Buddies’ Champion of the Year

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder was named Best Buddies’ Champion of the Year, along with his mission partner Michelle Desrochers of Findlay Toyota. Tyler and his fundraising team set an all-time national record by raising $231,206 for Best Buddies International.

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder won the Best Buddie's Champion of the Year award. (Findlay)

Earlier this month in a large ballroom at Caesars Palace, Best Buddies supporters watched to see who would be named Champion of the Year. The honor went to Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder, along with his mission partner Michelle Desrochers of Findlay Toyota. Tyler and his fundraising team set an all-time national record by raising $231,206 for Best Buddies International.

Best Buddies International, founded by Anthony Shriver, is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Best Buddies programs assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure jobs, live independently, and improve in public speaking and self-advocacy.

Desrochers asked Corder to compete to be the Best Buddies’ Champion of the Year. The designation of Champion of the Year goes to the campaign that raises the most money for Best Buddies.

“I nominated Tyler for Champion of the Year because he is an amazing person. He loves people with disabilities,” Desrochers said.

“We love the mission of Best Buddies,” Corder said. “Giving opportunities to people who otherwise might be isolated is a wonderful cause. We love it because we think everyone should have opportunities for friendships, social interaction and employment. The money we were able to raise for Best Buddies will go toward continuing to provide these opportunities.”

Corder has a passion for helping the community and feels especially passionate about people with disabilities

Desrochers, a member of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community who works at Findlay Toyota, is Corder’s biggest fan. Desrochers was hired on through the Best Buddies program and has not only been an excellent employee but is beloved by the Findlay family.

The Best Buddies job program represents one of the organization’s four key mission pillars: integrated employment. This program secures jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, allowing them to earn an income, contribute to society and support themselves.

“I am so excited that my champion, Tyler, and I won this year,” Desrochers said. “I just knew we were going to win, and we did it.”

Corder said Findlay Toyota has a real personal connection to Best Buddies ever since Desrochers came to work there in 2017.

“She has been an inspiration to our employees and our customers alike,” he said. “It just goes to show that a person with an intellectual or developmental disability can be a great employee if given the opportunity.”

Barbara Desrochers, Michelle’s mother, is an advocate for the intellectual and developmental disabilities community. She was the event chair for the Best Buddies gala.

“The Findlay automotive family and vendors broke all previous records locally and nationally by raising more than $200,000,” she said. “Thank you, team, and congratulations.”

Hannah Marley, regional director of Best Buddies International, said, “We are so thankful for the incredible support of Findlay Automotive Group and Tyler Corder. The dedication to raising awareness and funds for the Best Buddies mission will allow for more programs and opportunities for individuals with disabilities to thrive throughout the state of Nevada. Thank you so much, Findlay team.”