Findlay Chevrolet, Silver State Credit Union award Sonic to teacher

Findlay Chevy Loman Elementary third-grade teacher Claudia Rosenberger is given the keys to a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT by Findlay Chevrolet community liaison Reuben Banks, capping the Clark County School District’s Teacher Appreciation Week.

Claudia Rosenberger is a dyed-in-the-wool third-grade teacher at Lowman Elementary School in the northwest Las Vegas valley. She thrives on helping young people in a profession that requires an added measure of patience and perseverance.

Rosenberger was shocked during an assembly at the school when she was presented with a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT compliments of Findlay Chevrolet and Silver State Schools Credit Union, which combine their efforts each year to honor a Clark County School District teacher who exemplifies the heart and soul of an educator.

Rosenberger graciously accepted the brand-new Sonic LT that sports fuel mileage ratings of 28 city and 33 highway. The gift capped Teacher Appreciation Week, which included nominations of teachers who have gone the extra mile while also facing some challenging times.

Standing at the podium during the outdoor assembly, Rosenberg said, “I couldn’t see the reaction of the students because I was crying.”

“We love being a part of this,” said newly appointed Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming. “In every instance, this has been one of those presentations that is given to one of the best teachers in Clark County, and we’re proud to provide what might be better known as the biggest pat on the back a teacher could receive.”

Silver State Credit Union President/CEO Scott Arkills lauded the annual program.

“This is the third year in a row that Silver State School Credit Union has participated in this event,” Arkills said. “We have a very strong business partnership with Findlay, and we really appreciate the community involvement and reputation/partnership with the Clark County School District.

“The event and the selected teacher are kept secret each year, and CCSD works with SSSU and Findlay to arrange all logistics leading up to the presentation of the car to the teacher. The goal is to give the nominated teacher a moment and to have a great surprise to remember.”

Arkills explained that the school district received more than 100 nominees for this year’s award before choosing Rosenberger, whose husband died, leaving her to raise the couple’s two sons on her own. In addition, Rosenberger has been battling cancer.

“From our standpoint, Ms. Rosenberger exemplifies everything that a wonderful and impactful educator should be. Her perseverance and positive spirit drive her students to excellence every day,” Arkills said.

Rosenberger, who has been teaching school for 14 years, was ecstatic with the new vehicle.

“It is running beautifully, and I love it,” she said about a week after being awarded the Sonic LT. “It’s like living a dream come true, especially with all of the bad things that have been happening. Bad things happen one after another, but you have to keep on going. I really needed the car because mine was really old, so the new car came along at the right time.”

SSSCU and Findlay Chevrolet continue to partner and contribute to the community throughout the year with events that include the upcoming Drive for Excellence event that takes place at Wet ‘n’ Wild, when an exemplary student is chosen to win a car while also spelling the end to an excellent school year.

Scholarships, prizes and fun are awarded to various top-achieving school district students.