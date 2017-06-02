Findlay, Cox award $2,000 to high school students

Findlay Auto The fourth annual iChoose to Drive safe driving campaign has been completed. Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, right, presents the winning check to, from left, Kip Sweikert, teacher at West Career and Technical Academy; WCTA students Sean Temple and Danny White; and Amy Dockter-Rozar, principal of WCTA.

For the fourth year in a row, Findlay Automotive Group and Cox Media teamed up for the iChoose to Drive safe-driving campaign. Findlay Automotive Group donated checks totaling $2,000, of which winning juniors Danny White and Sean Temple split $1,000 while their school, West Career and Technical Academy, also received $1,000. The boys’ teacher, Kip Sweikert, received an high-definition TV courtesy of Cox Media.

White and Temple brought awareness to the forefront with their community service spot addressing the dangers of using cellular phones while driving. The 30-second awareness spot entitled “Numbers” was created and produced by the two young men.

The combined promotion sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group and Cox Media has grown dramatically, with more than 70 videos produced and entered in the competition by Clark County high school students. That’s about twice the number from the previous year.

Cox Media will air “Numbers” on Cox cable networks through June. The promotion was open to students ages 13-18. Students were encouraged to create a 30-second public service announcement video about the dangers of distracted driving.

The winning work by White and Temple drew wide praise from many people, including fellow students, parents, school administrators and Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder. The boys plan to use their $1,000 prize to purchase new video equipment.

The concept was White’s idea, while Temple was the videographer.

“I thought about the idea specifically for this contest,” said White, who wants to be a director. “Sean and I have been working together since our freshman year. We just needed a couple of willing volunteers. It took us about three days to put everything together.”

White said he has been looking to several schools after high school.

“I actually got a letter from New York Film Academy,” he said. “I assume they knew I was in the video production program at West Tech. I am telling everyone who will listen.”

Temple added, “It’s been a very cool experience. I want to go to college and go into the field of business. I am very passionate about filming and want to concentrate more on movies.

“This is definitely something that I will never forget.”

Temple’s father, Bradley, said he was proud of both boys.

“We are so happy about what they achieved, and it will help them for the future when applying for college,” he said. “In addition, this PSA will also spur people to think twice before picking up the phone when they’re driving. We are very proud of what they achieved.”

Sweikert, the video production teacher at West Career and Technical Academy, said she was proud of the boys, who brought the school its second straight victory in the contest.

“They worked very hard to put together a nice video,” said Sweikert, a native Las Vegan who has been teaching video production for 10 years. “I’m really proud of them.”

“The iChoose to Drive program has gained a lot of momentum over the past few years,” Corder said. “This year we had more video entries and more people voting on the videos than ever before.

“I’m really impressed with the quality of the videos these teenagers put together. Their creativity and video production skills are amazing. Hopefully, the program resonates with young people, and we can save some lives by focusing on eliminating distractive driving.”

Findlay Automotive group was founded in 1961 by the late Pete Findlay, whose son, Cliff, now oversees 32 automobile dealerships in Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Arizona.