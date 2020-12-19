Findlay dealers continue to support Three Square

Findlay Automotive dealerships have continued to support Three Square throughout this tumultuous year. The total contribution this year will be $19,000.

Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive CFO, and Dan Johnson, Three Square senior development officer, hold a donation check for $11,500. (Findlay)

With the current pandemic and high unemployment, Three Square food bank has pledged more community support for those who are food insecure.

In 2019, the nonprofit organization prepared over 41 million meals, and the pandemic has only increased the need in 2020.

Three Square has a large campus near Interstate 15 and Craig Road and accepts donations at four other locations around the valley. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 385 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. With just one dollar, it can generate three meals.

Findlay Automotive dealerships have continued to support Three Square throughout this tumultuous year. Back in May near the start of the pandemic, the company contributed $11,500.

Now, two dealerships — Findlay Toyota and Findlay Kia — teamed up to donate an additional $7,500, so the total contribution this year will be $19,000.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder praised Three Square for its dedication to providing meals not only to families but also public school students.

“Some students are food-insecure,” Corder said. “That means that they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. We’re proud to support Three Square in its mission to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry.”

Three Square has received solid support from Findlay Automotive Group since 2013, providing well over 100,000 meals to the community.

According to Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square, food drives have become regular events at many Findlay dealerships.

“We are grateful to Findlay Automotive for their generous donations,” Burton said. “Nearly 440,000 residents — or one in five — are now food-insecure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They (Findlay) have been valuable partners, and their support has helped thousands of hungry people in our community. On behalf of our hungry neighbors, we would like to thank them for their commitment.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Three Square, visit www.threesquare.org or call 702-664-3663.