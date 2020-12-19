52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Dealer News

Findlay dealers continue to support Three Square

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
December 19, 2020 - 3:45 pm
 
Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive CFO, and Dan Johnson, Three Square senior development officer, ...
Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive CFO, and Dan Johnson, Three Square senior development officer, hold a donation check for $11,500. (Findlay)

With the current pandemic and high unemployment, Three Square food bank has pledged more community support for those who are food insecure.

In 2019, the nonprofit organization prepared over 41 million meals, and the pandemic has only increased the need in 2020.

Three Square has a large campus near Interstate 15 and Craig Road and accepts donations at four other locations around the valley. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 385 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. With just one dollar, it can generate three meals.

Findlay Automotive dealerships have continued to support Three Square throughout this tumultuous year. Back in May near the start of the pandemic, the company contributed $11,500.

Now, two dealerships — Findlay Toyota and Findlay Kia — teamed up to donate an additional $7,500, so the total contribution this year will be $19,000.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder praised Three Square for its dedication to providing meals not only to families but also public school students.

“Some students are food-insecure,” Corder said. “That means that they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. We’re proud to support Three Square in its mission to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry.”

Three Square has received solid support from Findlay Automotive Group since 2013, providing well over 100,000 meals to the community.

According to Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square, food drives have become regular events at many Findlay dealerships.

“We are grateful to Findlay Automotive for their generous donations,” Burton said. “Nearly 440,000 residents — or one in five — are now food-insecure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They (Findlay) have been valuable partners, and their support has helped thousands of hungry people in our community. On behalf of our hungry neighbors, we would like to thank them for their commitment.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Three Square, visit www.threesquare.org or call 702-664-3663.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
2
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
3
Birthday party leads to homicide at The Strat on Strip
Birthday party leads to homicide at The Strat on Strip
4
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
5
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Chevrolet employees Patrick Patterson, from left, Cassie Hurley, Kevin Flores and Tony ...
Findlay Chevrolet continues to raise funds for local charities
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Chevrolet’s staff members didn’t let the pandemic stop them from raising money for multiple charities this year. In fact, they increased their efforts with their Jeans & Sneakers campaign.

From left, Don Hamrick, president, Chapman Nevada Operations; Clark Wood, U.S. Bank Market pres ...
Chapman delivers Dodge Journey to local U.S. Army veteran
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance partnered with Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram to help Staff Sgt. Deonty “Rock” Eastmon in his recovery from multiple injuries suffered during his deployment overseas. He was awarded a 2018 Dodge Journey GT.

Findlay Auto Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, and Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming, ...
Findlay employees step up for Las Vegas Heart Walk
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Heart Association held its annual Heart Walk in Las Vegas on Sept. 26, but because of the pandemic, the event was virtual. It was a success thanks in part to the support provided by members of Findlay Automotive Group.

Findlay supports Nevada PEP’s efforts to stop bullying
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Nevada PEP advocates for families who have children with disabilities. Tragically, individuals with disabilities are more likely to get bullied. Nevada PEP is backed by several Findlay Automotive Group dealerships.

From left, Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder, Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming ...
Findlay sponsors Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Heart Association’s next event — the 2020 Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience — is set for Sept. 26. For the 10th consecutive year, the event will be sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group.

Findlay Volkswagen service director John Gonzalez poses with a few of his current technicians. ...
Findlay partners with FIT to create technician training program
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow has partnered with Findlay Automotive to create an automotive technician training program. The new automotive classes will begin Monday.

Chad Leavitt
Automotive News names Findlay employee to 40 under 40 list
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chad Leavitt of Findlay Automotive was chosen by Automotive News, an international publication that covers all things related to the automotive business, as one of its 40 under 40.

Retired Army National Guard specialist Steven Stanley and his wife, Christine, center, are surr ...
Findlay Kia awards new vehicle to military veteran
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Las Vegas native Steven Stanley, a retired Army National Guard specialist, was presented with a new 2020 Kia Sedona complements of Findlay Kia, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

John “Griff” Griffith of Mojave Brewing Company is flanked by Marcy Colletti, left, Findlay ...
Volkswagen adds to its Community Driven Promise
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen in Henderson decided to accept the co-op funds and allocate its advertising dollars to support its city using the VW’s Community Driven Promise platform.