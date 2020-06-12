Findlay dealerships continue to help others

In the wake of COVID-19, Findlay Automotive Group personnel answered the call to help communities in just about every area of Southern Nevada. Dealerships delivered lunch to various hospitals and provided groceries for those in need.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson Marketing Director Marcy Colletti is seen at the dealership pantry in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

Findlay North VW provided lunch to the staff of Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center; Findlay VW Henderson delivered lunch to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena in Henderson; while Findlay Chevrolet echoed the response at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in the southwest valley. Subaru of Las Vegas helped generate more than 159,000 meals for the Three Square Food Bank.

“Like everyone, we started to feel the pinch in relationship to COVID-19 and the stay-at-home initiative here in Nevada,” said Findlay Volkswagen Henderson General Manager Melisa Eichbauer. “With the closure of our showroom and fewer customers in service, I could see the stress and worry mounting on everyone’s faces and it kept me up at night trying to find solutions to make them feel secure.

“I wanted to make sure they knew that we cared about them and their families and that we will get through this together.”

It was then that Eichbauer decided to convert the dealership’s community room into a pantry for employees, customers and members of the community.

Marcy Colletti, the marketing director at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson, added, “While Findlay Auto Group is supporting its employees as a whole companywide through extended pay and benefits we realized that some of our employee households may be in a crunch with the changes brought about by this crisis.

“If we can help, we absolutely want to.”

The pantry is stocked with fruits, vegetables, bread and nonperishables such as canned soups, peanut butter, pasta, grains, as well as household goods.