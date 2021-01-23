42°F
Dealer News

Findlay executive joins Las Vegas Philharmonic board

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
January 23, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder presents a check to Findlay human resources manager a ...
Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder presents a check to Findlay human resources manager and Las Vegas Philharmonic board member Amber Fontaine. (Findlay)

Amber Fontaine, human resources and recruitment manager with Findlay Automotive Group, is now on the board of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and excited to be a part of a longtime cultural signature within the Las Vegas community.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic is Southern Nevada’s only professional symphony orchestra. It was founded in 1998 by conductor Laureate Harold Weller and longtime Las Vegas arts supporters Susan and Andrew Tompkins.

Its inaugural concert was a performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” in 1999. The orchestra then performed this work again to a sold-out hall for the grand opening of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in March 2012.

Despite the pandemic, the Philharmonic has continued its mission of providing music and education in the community by offering digital programs including livestream performances, weekly Facebook live events with Music Director Donato Cabrera and a monthly membership program. Fontaine’s goal is to play her part in supporting the company’s continued growth and expanding its reach to unexposed communities.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $6,000 to the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

“Experiencing what having the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Donato Cabrera as the music director means for music at large in our very own backyard is exhilarating,” Fontaine said. “One of the things that attracted me to the Las Vegas Philharmonic (is) the passion of board of trustees executive chairperson Jeri Crawford and the expansion of music to our little Nevadans via ‘OrKidstra’ and the Music Van Program. Even now despite the pandemic, the Philharmonic hasn’t missed a beat in aiming to keep music in front of our little ones with fun interactive online resources. It’s simply amazing.”

Fontaine is excited about the future of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, and she’s telling everyone she knows about the importance of having the Las Vegas Philharmonic in the community.

“Music has the ability to encourage, to inspire, to help you endure. It’s a near hourly part of my everyday life. I just hope all will continue to enjoy this timeless gift we have right here in Vegas,” she said.

Fontaine joined Findlay Automotive Group in May 2019 and said she is part of the best team imaginable.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder has been a longtime supporter of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and is thrilled to see one of his executives take such a vested interest.

“We really encourage our people to get personally involved in causes they’re personally passionate about. Community involvement is more than giving financially it’s about giving your time and energy,” he said.

Las Vegas Philharmonic is a nonprofit organization. Its community, education and artistic programs are made possible by the generous support of individuals and corporations. For more information, visit www.lvphil.org.

