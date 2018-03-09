Findlay Kia welcomes a rocket ship with 2018 Stinger

Findlay Kia, at 5325 W. Sahara Ave., has an all-new “hot rod” on the showroom floor.

Findlay Kia, at 5325 W. Sahara Ave., has an all-new “hot rod” on the showroom floor.

The 2018 Kia Stinger is all about performance, sporting 255 horsepower in a four-cylinder twin turbo design and 365 horsepower for the V-6 twin turbo.

A pair of sales consultants — Priscilla Ramirez and Veronica Rodriguez — know all about the newest model, and they like the response to the vehicle which arrived in December 2017.

Ramirez, who like Rodriguez is bilingual, said that the 2018 Kia Stinger has already achieved a wide reach in popularity. However, the vehicle has especially proven popular among Latino shoppers.

“My first sale was a 2018 Kia Stinger to a Latino man who fell in love with the car,” she said. “He has always been in love with German engineering and said he was impressed that he could get a high-performance vehicle for half the cost.

“In a nutshell, the Stinger rocks, and it’s pulling buyers away from some very high-dollar competitive models.”

The four-cylinder model gets 22 miles per gallon city and 29 highway, while the V-6 gets 18 city and 25 highway.

Ramirez said the safety features of the Stinger are impressive.

“The Stinger has heads-up display, meaning that the speedometer reading is right on the windshield,” she said. “It also comes with lane keep assist, meaning it will pull the driver back into his or her lane, in case you have someone in your blind spot.”

Rodriguez added that the Stinger has excellent trunk space.

“It’s very big,” she said. “There’s room for plenty of luggage for as many as five passengers. It’s a very family-friendly vehicle.”

“The Kia Stinger is affordable with all of the bells and whistles,” she explained. “It goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds and it’s faster than many of other models in its class.”

The 2018 Stinger’s manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $31,900.

The Stinger also features the 10-year, 100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty along with a five-year, 60,000-mile limited basic warranty.