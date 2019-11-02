Findlay Lincoln taking off with the 2020 Aviator

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator sport utility vehicle is creating a lot of attention at Findlay Lincoln.

Findlay Lincoln General Manager Nathan Findlay and General Sales Manager Jodie Huebner are seen with the 2020 Lincoln Aviator at the dealership situated at 310 N. Gibson Road in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

Exciting developments are underway at Findlay Lincoln in the Valley Automall with the addition of new models injecting energy throughout the dealership.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator sport utility vehicle is creating a lot of attention, according to dealership General Manager Nathan Findlay and General Sales Manager Jodie Huebner.

“It’s unbelievable what’s going on with Lincoln,” Findlay said. “The way the company has responded to the luxury market is something special. I’m very excited in the lineup of vehicles and the product that the company is generating.

“Specifically, the 2020 Aviator. Lincoln re-imagined and re-engineered it from the ground up. The Aviator is a vehicle that can put a smile on anyone’s face. Lincoln has reinvented the luxury segment. I drive an Aviator every day, and I’m excited to be driving the vehicle. It makes driving fun and enjoyable.”

He added, “This car takes care of everything. It’s a vehicle that can virtually drive itself and takes the stress and worry out of driving. The air-glide suspension has no equal, and the road noise is nonexistent.”

Safety features in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator include Lincoln Co-Pilot 360, a system of driver-assistance technologies with forward-collision warning that has automated emergency braking and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, automatic high-beams and a rear-view camera.

Additionally, each of the models in the Aviator line features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift capability.

The ride in the Aviator is highlighted by the Air Glide suspension with a dynamic lower entry (3 to 4 inches) that replaces traditionally hard coil springs.

Available powertrains include Twin Turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet, all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive; and a plug-in Grand Touring hybrid vehicle (PHEV) that pairs a battery-powered electric motor with the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with 494 horsepower, 630 pound-feet all-wheel drive being standard equipment.

The interior of the 2020 Aviator is elegant and stylish. Loaded with industry-leading technology, the cabin feels comfortable and plush with a touch of refinement. Highlighted by the Revel Ultima 3D Audio System with 28 speakers and Tri-Zone with a third-row auxiliary heater/cooler, all features include two smart-charging multimedia USB ports in the media bin.

“I love it because the Aviator is now bringing a different demographic,” said Huebner, who has been in the car business for 20 years. “It’s bringing in a younger generation of people who are interested in the technology and the fun factor of the vehicle.

“The Lincoln Black Label Aviators are flying out of the showroom.”