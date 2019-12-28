Findlay Mazda dealership welcomes newest model

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover was recently delivered to Findlay Mazda at 7760 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall.

Kevin Lopes, the marketing manager for Findlay Mazda, shows off the 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover at Findlay Mazda at 7760 Eastgate Road. in the Valley Automall in Henderson. (Findlay)

Findlay Mazda’s newest model was recently delivered to the dealership at 7760 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 is a crossover that is larger than a sedan, smaller than an SUV. Key points for shoppers are that it has comfortable seating for five and a larger trunk space.

It has Mazda’s new Kodo design language that expresses both power and beauty.

“Mazda is creating a product for customers to fall in love with,” said Kevin Lopes, the marketing manager for Findlay Mazda. “It is a brand-new vehicle for our brand.”

The engine for the Mazda CX-30 is a 2.5-liter power plant that gets an EPA estimated 33 mpg on the highway.

Handling and acceleration are also key elements of the 2020 Mazda CX-30.

“Mazda wanted to highlight its focus on handling, acceleration, responsiveness or that feeling when the car and the driver are in perfect sync,” Lopes said. “It comes from the Japanese term Jinba Ittai, meaning the horse and rider as one and highlights the brand’s focus on handling, ergonomics and aesthetics.”

Findlay Mazda will be showcasing the vehicle throughout the month of December.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” said Lopes of the new vehicle. “It’s a vehicle that hits the sweet spots of performance, looks and price. It’s the crossover for drivers.”

Lopes also said crossover models are predicted to be Mazda’s fastest-growing segment.

“From the ground up, this is Mazda’s first purpose-built crossover, and we believe when you compare it to any competitors, you’ll come back because the CX-30 is that good,” he said.