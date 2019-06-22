75°F
Findlay Mazda offers Mazda3 for safety, style

June 22, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Every parent has concerns about the day their teen starts driving, and that belief holds true for Myron Martin, the president and CEO of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, who recently purchased a 2019 Mazda3 from Findlay Mazda in the Valley Automall.

The Mazda was purchased for Martin’s daughter, Molly, who is Miss Las Vegas Outstanding Teen and will compete for the title of Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen June 29-30 at the Westgate. The 16-year-old student at Green Valley High School is on the run continually, gets excellent grades and works hard to help others, while also excelling in theater and choir.

She and her father talked at length about what brand of vehicle to buy before selecting the newly redesigned Mazda3, which has been lauded for its safety, style, fuel efficiency and comfort.

“Molly and I actively looked at cars online and on dealer lots off and on,” Myron Martin said, adding that it was hard to find the time because she appeared in a production of “Mama Mia” at Green Valley High School and has seen many other productions since getting the theater bug.

“Molly really liked a few cars that she had seen. The minute she saw the 2019 Mazda3, she was in love with the styling, the grill and the interior. She really liked the technology options — like the Apple CarPlay integration and especially the safety features. It took some time to decide on the color. In the beginning, she was drawn to the red and then the blue, but then her practical side kicked in, and she selected the silver color because it is ‘timeless and I won’t get tired of it.’

“She then said, ‘Face it. I will have this car throughout high school and college.’”

The Mazda3 comes with a peppy 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that gets an EPA estimated 35 mpg on the highway.

“Her mom and I agreed that getting a new car with the latest safety features was worth it,” Myron Martin said. “We agreed to both participate in this major purchase. I bought the car, and she is providing the insurance.

“Ironically, the insurance wasn’t more expensive for this new car than the used cars we were looking at thanks to the safety innovations.”

Mazda’s approach to car design is known as Skyactiv, and it applies to the engine, transmission, chassis and body of their vehicles. Skyactiv engines are efficient, high-compression engines that produce great power without needing premium gas.

All new Mazdas use six-speed transmissions that shift smoothly and respond quickly to the driver’s input. Skyactiv chassis use tempered steel for more rigidity and less weight, and the body designs are both stylish and efficient, with some of the lowest drag coefficients in the sedan segment.

The 2019 Mazda3’s safety features are called i-Activsense and include both passive and active safety features to ensure the safety of everyone in the vehicle. Blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane monitoring and predictive braking are just some of the features that make the new Mazda3 a standout in the car industry.

