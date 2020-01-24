64°F
Findlay Mazda: Vintage brand, young dealership

January 24, 2020 - 11:38 am
 

Findlay Mazda opened at the Valley Automall at the start of 2019 and is celebrating its first birthday this month.

A few weeks away from a birthday of its own, the Mazda brand will be 100 years old at the end of the month. In its century of car-making, Mazda has created cars that challenged convention. With icons such as the MX-5 (also known as the Miata) and the rotary engine RX family of cars, it’s easy to see Mazda’s history of innovation.

Being one of the smallest Japanese car brands, Mazda has always worked hard to deliver a product unlike its competitors’. That drive and passion have led to many accolades, including being the first Japanese car brand to win the famed 24 Hours of LeMans and making the best-selling convertible in automotive history.

With a wealth of choices in the automotive market, customers are researching and comparing vehicles and brands more than ever before. One hundred years have taught Mazda that customers want a car that feels more personal, more responsive and more engaging.

Engine response, steering responsiveness and braking characteristics are Mazda’s strong suits, and that attention to the car’s oneness with the driver can be summed up by the Japanese term jinba ittai, meaning “horse and rider as one.”

“It’s a small brand that creates a very personal product,” said Kevin Lopes, marketing director of Findlay Mazda. “They are always innovating and creating solid vehicles that are well-received.”

Founded in 1920, Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan. The company produces four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, with automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

