Findlay North VW extends hours to meet demand

March 27, 2020 - 1:18 pm
 

People live busy lives. With that in mind, General Manager Scott Nicolari has extended Findlay North Volkswagen’s service hours. The dealership’s service department will now be open until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Nicolari explained that the dealership has grown a lot in the nine years it has been open. In addition, there’s been tremendous growth in Centennial Hills and the surrounding communities. So in order to get repairs done in a timely manner and for the convenience of customers, it just made sense to extend the hours.

Because Las Vegas is a 24-hour town, many people work nontraditional schedules, and the dealership feels obliged to accommodate them, Nicolari said.

Google estimated a 1,661 percent growth in the area over the past 20 years.

“It’s crazy,” said Nicolari, a resident of Southern Nevada since 2010. “We are experiencing growth in every department including sales, service and parts. Volkswagen has a wide range of new products such as the Jetta, Tiguan and Atlas — our buyers are eager to see the new product lines.”

The expanded hours will help accommodate the extra need and include full service on all makes and models.

“Customers are extremely excited about the new hours,” Nicolari said. “They don’t have to miss work or miss their family or friends. We’re here as long as they need us.”

In addition, Findlay Volkswagen will offer pickup and delivery for service vehicles by the end of March.

“We now even have a kiosk for self-check-in for the service department,” Nicolari said. “In less than two minutes, you can check yourself in and go on your way. It’s called ‘Service Your Way.’”

