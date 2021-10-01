Findlay raises funds, awareness for Best Buddies

Findlay Automotive Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder and other Findlay team members participated in a dunk tank as part of Best Buddies International’s annual charity fundraiser.

The Findlay team included, from left, Conrad Sarnessar, Jeff Giles, Bruce Green, Tyler Corder, Michelle Desrochers, Kristin Vargas, Rick Glenn, Chad Leavitt and John Steffy. (Findlay)

It’s not every day that you will see Findlay Automotive Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder wearing pink goggles and floaties on each arm. However, with a smile on his face, Corder and other Findlay team members sat perched over a tank of water ready to be dunked as part of Best Buddies International’s annual charity fundraiser. Corder and the Findlay team are ready to do what it takes to raise some serious money for one of their favorite charities.

Best Buddies International is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Best Buddies programs empower the special abilities of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.

Corder has a passion for helping the community and feels especially passionate about people with disabilities. Michelle Desrochers, a member of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community who works at the Findlay Toyota dealership, is a big fan of Corder and his eagerness to support this population. Desrochers was hired on through the Best Buddies program and has not only been an excellent employee but beloved by the entire Findlay family.

The Best Buddies job program represents one of the organization’s four key mission pillars, Integrated Employment. This program secures jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, allowing them to earn an income, pay taxes, and continuously and independently support themselves.

This year, Desrochers asked Corder to compete to be the Best Buddies’ Champion of the Year. That honor goes to the individual who raises the most money for their local Best Buddies chapter.

“I nominated Tyler for Champion of the Year because he is an amazing person, Desrochers said. “He loves people with disabilities. I know he’s going to win. We have people cheering for him.”

Corder said, “The dunk tank is just the start to raising funds to help the Las Vegas IDD community. We are raising money and it will all culminate with the Best Buddies Gala on Nov. 5. We’re hoping to raise the most money nationally. People can go to the Best Buddies website to donate to our campaign. We would love to have you do that, it would help the community out a lot.”

Corder’s Best Buddies fundraising page is www.bestbuddieschampion.org/nevada/supporting/#TylerCorder

Best Buddies is a dynamic and growing organization, thanks to the people who help advance its mission every day. From the board of directors to the summer interns, everyone on the Best Buddies team shares their energy and enthusiasm as they work to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To learn more about Best Buddies and make a donation, visit www.bestbuddies.org/nevada.