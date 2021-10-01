64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Dealer News

Findlay raises funds, awareness for Best Buddies

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
October 1, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
The Findlay team included, from left, Conrad Sarnessar, Jeff Giles, Bruce Green, Tyler Corder, ...
The Findlay team included, from left, Conrad Sarnessar, Jeff Giles, Bruce Green, Tyler Corder, Michelle Desrochers, Kristin Vargas, Rick Glenn, Chad Leavitt and John Steffy. (Findlay)

It’s not every day that you will see Findlay Automotive Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder wearing pink goggles and floaties on each arm. However, with a smile on his face, Corder and other Findlay team members sat perched over a tank of water ready to be dunked as part of Best Buddies International’s annual charity fundraiser. Corder and the Findlay team are ready to do what it takes to raise some serious money for one of their favorite charities.

Best Buddies International is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Best Buddies programs empower the special abilities of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.

Corder has a passion for helping the community and feels especially passionate about people with disabilities. Michelle Desrochers, a member of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community who works at the Findlay Toyota dealership, is a big fan of Corder and his eagerness to support this population. Desrochers was hired on through the Best Buddies program and has not only been an excellent employee but beloved by the entire Findlay family.

The Best Buddies job program represents one of the organization’s four key mission pillars, Integrated Employment. This program secures jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, allowing them to earn an income, pay taxes, and continuously and independently support themselves.

This year, Desrochers asked Corder to compete to be the Best Buddies’ Champion of the Year. That honor goes to the individual who raises the most money for their local Best Buddies chapter.

“I nominated Tyler for Champion of the Year because he is an amazing person, Desrochers said. “He loves people with disabilities. I know he’s going to win. We have people cheering for him.”

Corder said, “The dunk tank is just the start to raising funds to help the Las Vegas IDD community. We are raising money and it will all culminate with the Best Buddies Gala on Nov. 5. We’re hoping to raise the most money nationally. People can go to the Best Buddies website to donate to our campaign. We would love to have you do that, it would help the community out a lot.”

Corder’s Best Buddies fundraising page is www.bestbuddieschampion.org/nevada/supporting/#TylerCorder

Best Buddies is a dynamic and growing organization, thanks to the people who help advance its mission every day. From the board of directors to the summer interns, everyone on the Best Buddies team shares their energy and enthusiasm as they work to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To learn more about Best Buddies and make a donation, visit www.bestbuddies.org/nevada.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
2
Bar accused of making employee repay stolen money was named in 2016 wage suit
Bar accused of making employee repay stolen money was named in 2016 wage suit
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ water situation shows why there’s no need to panic over global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ water situation shows why there’s no need to panic over global warming
4
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
5
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou stands in front of the 2022 Outlander at Johnny Legend ...
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi has high praise for Outlander
DEALER SPONSORED CONTENT

This new-look 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL four-door SUV appeals to a wide range of buyers — from the luxury-minded individual cruising the Las Vegas Strip to the family eyeing a roomy, seven-passenger vehicle for trips to Red Rock Canyon.

AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas features an extensive inventory of new Toyota models, exclusive lea ...
Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers support C4K Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

A $50,000 donation was brought to Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer center, by AutoNation Toyota on behalf of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers.

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automative, congratulates Gustavo Torres Uribe on his newly remode ...
Findlay teams up with Make-A-Wish Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out and asked Findlay Customs for help granting a wish. A 19-year-old leukemia patient from Las Vegas had his 1991 GMC Sierra fully redone and enhanced with a sound system.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sales manager Kevin Kesick, left, and shop foreman Rick Marshall ar ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas competes in off-road competition
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is competing in Land Rover TReK 2021, Land Rover North America’s adventure off-road competition that started Thursday and continues through Sept. 26.

Karma Automotive was named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegian ...
Karma Automotive partners with Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Karma Automotive, which has been named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” will sponsor a variety of consumer-driven experiences and events geared to the Raiders’ loyal fans.

On hand to welcome the graduates of Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician T ...
Standards of Excellence Academy graduates six students
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group welcomed the graduates of the Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program. CFO Tyler Corder said, “Out of the first two classes, we’ve hired nearly every one of the graduates at Findlay Automotive dealerships.”

Findlay Kia is sponsoring Luke Herrera's participation in the NTIS Champions Cup, currently bei ...
Findlay Kia supports Las Vegas student-athlete
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a student-athlete, Luke Herrera, 14, has worked hard to maintain a 3.5 GPA as well as meeting all other academic responsibilities. In recognition of Luke’s efforts on and off the field, Findlay Kia is now sponsoring his participation in the NTIS Champions Cup.