Findlay RV helps law enforcement with motor homes

August 7, 2020 - 4:23 pm
 

When Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was seriously injured during a shootout on the Las Vegas Strip in June, he and his family were besieged with a multitude of problems.

One of the biggest concerns was that the family — with police officers — needed sleeping quarters near University Medical Center, which also became headquarters during the chaos that erupted.

Police officers needed a headquarters post, and so did anyone involved in the shooting’s aftermath.

Enter Findlay RV General Manager Reuben Figueroa, who went to work to get the sleeping quarters stationed near UMC grounds.

“I was honored to get a call asking for help from officer Scott Nicholas, vice president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association,” Figueroa said. “They could have called anyone.”

Figueroa went to work rallying the staff of Findlay RV to help support some of the family members, with law enforcement officers.

“We provided them with a Fleetwood Bounder motor home,” Figueroa said. “The motor home was placed near UMC Trauma Center.

“We don’t normally loan out motor homes, but this was not a normal situation. There were many people we needed to help in a very short period of time. We’re just glad that we were able to provide the motor home so quickly.”

Needless to say, Las Vegas was under fire because of other unforeseen challenges during the time — so a motor home was vital. The three-week commitment of an RV by Findlay RV was substantial because as some of the units were sold during that time, replacements had to be provided.

Nicholas said Findlay Automotive has reached out to them and helped in the past.

“They have donated to the cause before,” he said. “We are all officers, so we really appreciate them. We met at 6 a.m. with the first coach, and they approved anything we asked for.

“Our job is to represent the rank-and-file. It was a very easy deal. We just loaded up the motor home and reported to our post.”

Among the police officers who participated in the program were Nicholas, Bryan Yant and Chad Lyman.

Findlay RV is co-owned by Michael Hohl, who owns and operates dealerships in Carson City. Findlay Automotive Group was founded by the late Pete Findlay in 1961. The company has 32 dealerships in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, California and Arizona.

Findlay RV is at 4530 Boulder Highway. More information can be found by calling 702-435-2500 or visiting findlayrv.com.

