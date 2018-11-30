Findlay Toyota offers certified pre-owned vehicle program

Findlay Toyota sales consultant Doron Bodinger is a big believer in the certified warranty advantage offered to the dealership’s customers at the Valley Automall. The program enables customers to buy a quality and protected pre-owned Toyota for a lesser price on cars, trucks and vans.

Veteran automobile sales consultant Doron Bodinger is a big believer in the Toyota certified pre-owned vehicle program that is highlighted at Findlay Toyota in the Valley Automall. (Findlay

Findlay Toyota sales consultant Doron Bodinger is a big believer in the certified warranty advantage offered to the dealership’s customers at the Valley Automall. The program enables customers to buy a quality and protected pre-owned Toyota for a lesser price on cars, trucks and vans.

Toyota has been lauded nationally for the program, and Bodinger’s following has him busy from opening to closing six days a week.

“It’s rock-solid,” said Bodinger, a former furniture sales executive who joined Findlay Toyota about seven years ago. “It has grown to become a huge benefit that enables the buyer to purchase a quality vehicle for a more affordable price.”

The Toyota CPO program backs its efforts with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited comprehensive warranty that is supported with a seven-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a 160-point vehicle inspection, one-year roadside assistance, a Carfax vehicle history report and special financing rates. All vehicles sold through the program must meet strict criteria to be included in the group of vehicles backed in 1,400 Toyota dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

About 40 percent of Bodinger’s sales are from the Toyota CPO program.

“This is a win-win for anyone purchasing a vehicle,” Bodinger said. “Our list of happy buyers is endless. Once the customer discovers the value of the Toyota certified program, we can rest assured that they’ll be back again and again.”

Dealership general manager John Barr praised Bodinger.

“When Doron came into this store with no previous history in the car business, he became a true student of process and developed into one of our very best salespeople,” Barr said. “Since that time, he has averaged 25 car deals a month and has a huge following.

“We make a point of trying to develop nice guys in the car business, and that’s exactly what we now have with Doron.”