Findlay Toyota offers win-win with Certified Used Vehicle program

Veteran sales consultant Doron Bodinger is a former furniture salesman who made the jump seven years ago to Findlay Toyota, where he now spearheads the dealership’s Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Program that includes cars, trucks and vans.

Findlay Toyota Veteran automobile sales consultant Doron Bodinger is a big believer in the Toyota Certified Used Car program that is highlighted at Findlay Toyota in the Valley Automall.

Toyota’s rock-solid Certified Warranty Advantage Program has grown to become a huge element of the car business that caters to customers looking for a quality vehicle that includes an impressive warranty along with a lesser cost.

The Toyota Certified Advantage Program backs its efforts with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited comprehensive warranty that is supported with a seven-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a 160-point vehicle inspection, one-year roadside assistance, a Carfax vehicle history report and special financing utilizing new car financing rates.

In short, the program includes quality vehicles for a lesser price. All vehicles sold through the program must meet strict criteria in order to be included in the group of vehicles backed by 1,400 Toyota dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

The greatest percentage of Bodinger’s sales are through the Toyota Certified Used Car Warranty Advantage Program.

“It’s a win-win for the customer,” Bodinger said. “In fact, we have customers who will only purchase a Certified Warranty Advantage Program vehicle simply because they can capitalize on a vehicle at a lesser price that also has excellent coverage.”

Bodinger said the Toyota Certified Used Car Program offers the assurance that the customer never has to worry.

“That goes for us, too, because we know that when we sell someone a Toyota certified used car, they are driving a quality product with an excellent warranty,” he said.

Toyota put it best when it said, “The best new cars make the best used cars.”