Dealer News

Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 9, 2019 - 1:01 pm
 

Findlay Toyota has a habit of generating interest in its showroom located in the Valley Auto Mall.

In typical fashion, the delivery of the 2020 GR Supra produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return.

Over the next year, Findlay Toyota will receive an estimated 18 of these much anticipated 2020 GR Supras.

“We haven’t decided whether or not we’re going to sell our first Supra,” said Robby Findlay, director of operations. “We’re one of the largest Toyota dealers in the country with more than 300 service customers a day. There is always something going on in this dealership.”

The winner of every major Toyota award and the largest Toyota dealership in Nevada is also the perfect home for major deliveries of new models, as evidenced by the July 30 delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to the showroom floor.

This latest addition to Toyota’s lineup is an impressive performance vehicle with a 3.0-liter 335-horsepower turbo in-line six-cylinder 24-valve power plant with rear-wheel drive and launch control. The vehicle has an eight-speed transmission with paddle shifters and can go zero to 60 in 4.1 seconds.

Additionally, it has a solid list of available safety features including lane depart warning, steering assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency breaking, pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control.

Among the available luxury and convenience features are an 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, full-color heads-up display, Apple CarPlay, Qi-compatible wireless charging and 12 speaker JBL HiFi surround sound system.

Findlay Toyota sales consultants are excited about the 2020 GR Supra.

Veteran sales consultant Mona Pence said: “Everyone has been waiting for the Supra. This store has a lot of energy and there are already people signing up for the Supra. It has a nice blend of power with aggressive handling that should satisfy the needs of any sports car enthusiast.”

The arrival of the 2020 GR Supra is another example of Toyota’s broad appeal and capability to create top-notch vehicles in classes that range from compact cars, trucks and SUVs to auto racing such as the NASCAR Monster Series where Toyota now competes twice a year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

From its early beginnings, Findlay Toyota has grown to what it is today welcoming a wide line of models that now includes the 2020 Toyota Supra. Findlay Toyota’s entrance into the Valley Automall included an expansion into a brand new store with three times the service department. The dealership is headed by longtime automotive sales executive John Barr.

THE LATEST
From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help ...
Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.

Miguel and Stephanie Landrove made a large donation of pajamas at Findlay Volkswagen in the Val ...
Findlay Volkswagen holds show, drive for needy
DEALER FEATURED COPY

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson supported the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Community Cares Pajama Drive, which collects that clothing for men, women and children. The collection will be donated to S.A.F.E. House Nevada.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Attending the Fourth of July Celebration at Skye Canyon were Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Se ...
Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas was co-sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, Councilman Stavros Anthony, MayorPro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman welcomed 5,000 guests to the celebration.