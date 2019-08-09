Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra

The delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to Findlay Toyota produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return. Over the next year, the dealership will receive an estimated 18 2020 GR Supras.

Findlay Automotive Group Operations Director Robby Findlay shows off the 2020 GR Supra at the dealership situated at 7733 Eastgate Road in Henderson. (Findlay)

Findlay Toyota has a habit of generating interest in its showroom located in the Valley Auto Mall.

In typical fashion, the delivery of the 2020 GR Supra produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return.

Over the next year, Findlay Toyota will receive an estimated 18 of these much anticipated 2020 GR Supras.

“We haven’t decided whether or not we’re going to sell our first Supra,” said Robby Findlay, director of operations. “We’re one of the largest Toyota dealers in the country with more than 300 service customers a day. There is always something going on in this dealership.”

The winner of every major Toyota award and the largest Toyota dealership in Nevada is also the perfect home for major deliveries of new models, as evidenced by the July 30 delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to the showroom floor.

This latest addition to Toyota’s lineup is an impressive performance vehicle with a 3.0-liter 335-horsepower turbo in-line six-cylinder 24-valve power plant with rear-wheel drive and launch control. The vehicle has an eight-speed transmission with paddle shifters and can go zero to 60 in 4.1 seconds.

Additionally, it has a solid list of available safety features including lane depart warning, steering assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency breaking, pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control.

Among the available luxury and convenience features are an 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, full-color heads-up display, Apple CarPlay, Qi-compatible wireless charging and 12 speaker JBL HiFi surround sound system.

Findlay Toyota sales consultants are excited about the 2020 GR Supra.

Veteran sales consultant Mona Pence said: “Everyone has been waiting for the Supra. This store has a lot of energy and there are already people signing up for the Supra. It has a nice blend of power with aggressive handling that should satisfy the needs of any sports car enthusiast.”

The arrival of the 2020 GR Supra is another example of Toyota’s broad appeal and capability to create top-notch vehicles in classes that range from compact cars, trucks and SUVs to auto racing such as the NASCAR Monster Series where Toyota now competes twice a year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

From its early beginnings, Findlay Toyota has grown to what it is today welcoming a wide line of models that now includes the 2020 Toyota Supra. Findlay Toyota’s entrance into the Valley Automall included an expansion into a brand new store with three times the service department. The dealership is headed by longtime automotive sales executive John Barr.