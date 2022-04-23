60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Dealer News

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson partners with Miracle Flights

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
April 23, 2022 - 8:01 am
 
The April kick-off event for Findlay Volkswagen Henderson's and Miracle Flights' "Peace & Love” partnership featured the 4-foot-tall Miracle Flights' peace and love signs in front of the dealership. (Findlay)

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and Miracle Flights have launched their “Peace &Love” partnership with an official unveiling at the Findlay VW First Friday Car Meet held earlier this month. The kick-off event added to the monthly Volkswagen car meet with the uncovering of the 4-foot-tall Miracle Flights peace and love signs in front of the Findlay VW dealership. These pieces will remain fixtures at the dealership over the next three months to raise awareness for the non-profit and to promote peace and love within the community.

The custom-made signs, constructed by Sin City Scenic, were originally a part of a Miracle Flights holiday setup in Summerlin. After the holidays, the signs were set to be sent to storage until the next year, however, Miracle Flights found them too stunning to tuck away for so long. The words, specifically peace and love, became the perfect fit for Findlay VW and a great way for the dealership to support Miracle Flights.

“We are so excited to continue supporting our partners and friends at Miracle Flights and are honored to have the opportunity to help children in need of the Miracle Flights services,” Melisa Eichbauer, Findlay VW general manager, said

“Over the past few years, Findlay VW has supported Miracle Flights’ goal of offering free flights to children in need of life-changing medical care not found in their local communities,” Marketing Director Marcy Colletti said. “Seeing how much the organization does for these families, we decided we wanted to become a more permanent partner, starting with the sponsorship and utilization of the peace and love signs.

“In addition to the signs, Findlay VW has committed to raising funds and awareness by selling the Miracle Flights Miles Bear plushes and paper airplanes in the store. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from sales will go directly to Miracle Flights.”

The Miles Bear also is presented to children in need of Miracle Flight services and comes with goggles, an aviator jacket, a helmet and a scarf.

“Many of the children we fly have rare and life-threatening conditions. There may be only one doctor or hospital in the country that treats these conditions,” explained Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown. “We provide free airline tickets as many times as needed. We average around 700 flights a month throughout the country. Any sick child up to age 18, anywhere in the country.”

MOST READ
1
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
2
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
3
Barry Manilow cancels again at Westgate Las Vegas
Barry Manilow cancels again at Westgate Las Vegas
4
200,000-year-old Red Rock Canyon wall tagged with graffiti
200,000-year-old Red Rock Canyon wall tagged with graffiti
5
LETTER: A picture says a thousand words
LETTER: A picture says a thousand words
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru's construction completion is on schedule for a 2022 fall opening. ( ...
Centennial Subaru interior structures taking shape
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru, a three-story, 131,879-square-foot automotive dealership located at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95, is scheduled to open in November.

Chuck Loubert
Jaguar Land Rover Henderson shines light on trafficking
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

In less than a year, Jaguar Land Rover Henderson has helped several nonprofits and is now partnering to help F.R.E.E. International, an organization dealing with human trafficking.

Gaudin Motor Co. raised $3,800 to refresh the Victim Advocacy Room, a child-friendly environmen ...
Gaudin donates new Victim Advocacy Room to Metro
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Gaudin Motor Co. raised $3,800 in team member donations to refresh the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Room.

Centennial Subaru Approximately 75,000 square feet of concrete have been poured at Centennial S ...
Framing at Centennial Subaru nears completion
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru. Southern Nevada’s newest automotive dealership is scheduled to open to the public in November.

Gaudin Motor Co. owner Gary Ackerman, right, receives a proclamation from Clark County Commissi ...
March 11 recognized as Gaudin Motor Company Day
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas proclaimed March 11 as Gaudin Motor Company Day. Gaudin Motor Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.

Through the end of March, Gaudin Motor Co. is donating $100 for every new and pre-owned car sol ...
Gaudin donates $100 per car sold in March to autism center
DEALER FEATURED COPY

Through March 31, $100 per each vehicle purchased at any of the three Gaudin dealerships — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche — will go to the March to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center.

Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall features a variety of Niro EVs and an Electric Vehicle Educat ...
Kia leads charge with EV lineup
DEALER provided CONTENT

With the tremendous shift in the automotive market manufacturing process gravitating towards electric, the Niro EV has become one of Towbin Kia’s most popular electric vehicle options.

A construction worker pours a second-floor column at Centennial Subaru, Southern Nevada’s new ...
Centennial Subaru second-floor pouring nears
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru, a $40 million, three-story dealership under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 95, is scheduled to open to the general public in November.