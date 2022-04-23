Findlay Volkswagen Henderson partners with Miracle Flights

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and Miracle Flights have launched their “Peace Love” partnership by unveiling 4-foot-tall peace and love signs in front of the dealership. These pieces will remain fixtures over the next three months to raise awareness for the nonprofit and to promote peace and love within the community.

The April kick-off event for Findlay Volkswagen Henderson's and Miracle Flights' "Peace & Love” partnership featured the 4-foot-tall Miracle Flights' peace and love signs in front of the dealership. (Findlay)

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and Miracle Flights have launched their “Peace &Love” partnership with an official unveiling at the Findlay VW First Friday Car Meet held earlier this month. The kick-off event added to the monthly Volkswagen car meet with the uncovering of the 4-foot-tall Miracle Flights peace and love signs in front of the Findlay VW dealership. These pieces will remain fixtures at the dealership over the next three months to raise awareness for the non-profit and to promote peace and love within the community.

The custom-made signs, constructed by Sin City Scenic, were originally a part of a Miracle Flights holiday setup in Summerlin. After the holidays, the signs were set to be sent to storage until the next year, however, Miracle Flights found them too stunning to tuck away for so long. The words, specifically peace and love, became the perfect fit for Findlay VW and a great way for the dealership to support Miracle Flights.

“We are so excited to continue supporting our partners and friends at Miracle Flights and are honored to have the opportunity to help children in need of the Miracle Flights services,” Melisa Eichbauer, Findlay VW general manager, said

“Over the past few years, Findlay VW has supported Miracle Flights’ goal of offering free flights to children in need of life-changing medical care not found in their local communities,” Marketing Director Marcy Colletti said. “Seeing how much the organization does for these families, we decided we wanted to become a more permanent partner, starting with the sponsorship and utilization of the peace and love signs.

“In addition to the signs, Findlay VW has committed to raising funds and awareness by selling the Miracle Flights Miles Bear plushes and paper airplanes in the store. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from sales will go directly to Miracle Flights.”

The Miles Bear also is presented to children in need of Miracle Flight services and comes with goggles, an aviator jacket, a helmet and a scarf.

“Many of the children we fly have rare and life-threatening conditions. There may be only one doctor or hospital in the country that treats these conditions,” explained Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown. “We provide free airline tickets as many times as needed. We average around 700 flights a month throughout the country. Any sick child up to age 18, anywhere in the country.”