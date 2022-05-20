Findlay VW Henderson celebrates Earth Day

Although Earth Day was established in 1970, the movement has mobilized 1 billion individuals that take action every year. Over 190 counties are engaged in Earth Day and have created significant change. Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson jumped at the opportunity to get involved with Earth Day and hosted a successful cleanup for the community.

The Las Vegas community gathered together to support Findlay Volkswagen Henderson in cleaning and restoring community trails and parks for Earth Day. (Findlay)

The theme for this year’s cleanup was “Change starts in your own backyard.” The community cleanup invited residents to participate in cleaning and restoring community trails and parks. The group met at the Union Pacific Railroad Trailhead at Acacia Park on April 22. The dealership, along with the city of Henderson, provided the equipment necessary for the community to participate in the service of the parks and trails.

“Being part of the Las Vegas/Henderson community means so much to us, and we are honored to serve when and where we can,” said Melissa Eichbauer, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson general manager. “What’s even more special is seeing other businesses, leaders, families and individuals eager and willing to volunteer alongside each other to help make a difference. The sense of pride that comes from leaving something better than you found it is beyond measure, and we truly hope that the community experience is improved by the actions of all the wonderful people that donated their time to give back.”

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson’s goal for Earth Day was to give back to the community through sweat equity and to provide an opportunity for others to do the same. Volunteers around the community came out to support and celebrate the dealership and its efforts to give back.

“We love how much our Earth Day cleanup event has grown over time — this year, having over 100 volunteers was so special. It shows that when given the opportunity, so many people want to help in making our home a place we can all be proud of,” said Marcy Colletti, marketing director for Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.

The Las Vegas community gathered to support Findlay Volkswagen. Groups including Amazon, Target, Old Navy, American National Insurance, Vegas Veterans Hockey Foundation, Mojave Brewing Co. and MGM Resorts supported the cause. Between the groups and volunteers, the trails at Union Pacific Railroad at Acacia Park, Hidden Falls, Paseo Verde Park and Sunset Station in Henderson were beautified and cleaned. The city of Henderson allowed the use of its Beautification Trailer, a free resource for the community that comes with tools, gloves, trash bags and buckets.