Findlay VW Henderson hosts food drive

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson employees and customers joined forces to help feed hungry young people recently at Findlay Volkswagen in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson General Manager Melisa Eichbauer recently pulled off another A-plus performance for the dealership located in the Valley Automall in Henderson. The dealership teamed up with an organization called Generosity Feeds whose mission is to feed school kids who come from food-insecure homes.

On Jan. 26, more than 500 Findlay Volkswagen employees and members of the community gathered at the dealership for a meal packaging event. The goal was for the volunteers to pack 10,000 meals and to raise $10,000 in funds.

The meals prepared and funds raised will benefit Whitney Elementary School on Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue and other Clark County schools in need.

In order to package 10,000 meals, it was estimated that 200 volunteers would be needed. Marcy Colletti, marketing director for Findlay Volkswagen Henderson, felt confident that they would get about 200 volunteers.

The results were well beyond what Colletti had imagined. Over 500 volunteers came to lend a helping hand. Some of them heard about the event on Facebook while others heard about it from their employers. The volunteers were able to pack a little more than 10,000 meals.

Likewise, many local businesses and individuals contributed financially. Some of the financial donations came from Sudden Impact Auto Body, the LV FC Lights and MGM Resorts. In all, 15 local businesses contributed. Many volunteers came with checks in hand. In the end, the donations surpassed the goal of $10,000.

Colletti said she was truly moved by the outpouring of support to the point of becoming emotional during the event.

“We knew it was a big challenge but when it comes to donations and volunteering, we have total confidence in our community,” Colletti said.

The employees and customers were happy to help with the event.

Whitney Elementary School Principal Sherrie Gahn was ecstatic about the help received from Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.

“I am truly humbled,” Gahn said. “It’s amazing and I cannot thank you enough. Thank you with all my heart.”

Volunteer Leticia Apablaza said, “My team and I had an amazing time during the Generosity Feeds event. Witnessing hundreds of people coming together to serve our community was a very inspiring and touching experience.”