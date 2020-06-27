96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Dealer News

Findlay VW teams up with new brewery in campaign

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 27, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and Mojave Brewing Co. recently announced a call-to-action partnership designed to encourage safe driving habits by always appointing a designated driver. The program is called Peace, Love, Designate a Driver.

The campaign kicked off with a First Friday Cruise Night from the dealership to the brewery, where they unveiled a Peace, Love, Designate refrigerator that holds nonalcoholic beverages. Items such as iced teas, sodas, waters and cold-brew coffees will be given to the designated driver of a group at no charge compliments of Findlay Volkswagen.

Stemming from Findlay Volkswagen’s tagline Peace, Love &V-Dub, the Peace, Love, Designate a Driver initiative is designed to prevent drunk driving by rewarding responsible behavior and preplanning. Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. decided to launch the campaign to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence, wanting patrons to have a good time but be responsible.

“We love our community and the amazing entrepreneurs Henderson is bringing to our area,” said Melisa Eichbauer, general manager at Findlay Volkswagen. “We know many people are going to love and appreciate the new brewery (which officially opened its doors this past January). By working together we hope to encourage our community to drink responsibly, use a designated driver and never drive under the influence.

“We want the Henderson community and the Mojave Brewing Co., located in the Water Street District, to truly be the voice of the Peace, Love, Designate campaign. Everyone on our roads plays an important role in alcohol management, by drinking responsibly, following a code of conduct and always having a DD,’’ she added.

“We want our patrons to enjoy themselves and get home safely and remember their time with us for the right reason,” said John Griffith, CEO of Mojave Brewing Co. “The safety of our guests is our top priority at Mojave Brewing Co., and we encourage everyone to plan ahead. To us, the program seems like a no-brainer. The DD provides a huge service in ensuring a safe ride home for their friends and loved ones; it benefits everyone. “

Designated drivers will enjoy complimentary nonalcoholic beverages throughout their evening at the brewery.

Additionally, those who pledge to be designated can be photographed with the Peace, Love, Designate fridge to be shared by Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. in a demonstration of appreciation.

Together, Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Company want to remind everyone to drive sober or designate a sober driver, call for a ride, take a cab or use a rideshare service.

MOST READ
1
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
2
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
3
Mandatory masks embraced by most on Strip, around Las Vegas — blog
Mandatory masks embraced by most on Strip, around Las Vegas — blog
4
Cashless gaming on its way to Las Vegas casinos
Cashless gaming on its way to Las Vegas casinos
5
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Longtime Findlay Automotive Group employee Charles Davis, center, is flanked by Findlay Automot ...
Findlay employee celebrates 60 years with company
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

On June 3, 2020, Charlie Davis completed 60 years of working for Findlay Automotive Group. Davis, 83, holds the record as the longest-tenured employee in Findlay’s history.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson Marketing Director Marcy Colletti is seen at the dealership pantry ...
Findlay dealerships continue to help others
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In the wake of COVID-19, Findlay Automotive Group personnel answered the call to help communities in just about every area of Southern Nevada. Dealerships delivered lunch to various hospitals and provided groceries for those in need.

Findlay Chevrolet Marketing Director Joyce Balaoro poses with the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Trailb ...
Chevrolet hands out report cards with Teen Driver Technology
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chevrolet’s built-in Teen Driver Technology promotes safe driving habits with speed alerts, volume limits and the Buckle to Drive feature. This technology prevents the driver from shifting out of park until the seat belt is buckled.

Officer Michael Marin, left, receives offerings for Metropolitan Police Department from Chapman ...
Chapman dealerships deliver cookies to Metro, UMC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Management and employees from Chapman dealerships recently teamed up to deliver over 400 cookies to law enforcement and medical personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic.

Findlay employees express their gratitude: clockwise from top left, Robert Schweizer Jr., pre-o ...
Findlay Automotive Group stands by its employees
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Although all Findlay service departments remain open, automobile showrooms in Nevada were ordered closed by the governor. As a result, a large number of Findlay employees are unable to work during this time. Regardless, all Findlay employees are still receiving a paycheck, and they’re keeping their benefits throughout this time.

Lexus service departments open for business
Lexus service departments open for business
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are keeping their service and parts departments open with enhanced protective measures to care for clients.

Local Lexis dealerships honored with Elite awards
Local Lexis dealerships honored with Elite awards
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson received 2019 Elite of Lexus awards for the dealerships’ operational excellence and providing exceptional guest experiences.