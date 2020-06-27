Findlay VW teams up with new brewery in campaign

Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. launched a campaign to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence. The Peace, Love, Designate a Driver initiative is designed to prevent drunk driving by rewarding responsible behavior and preplanning.

Posing with the Peace, Love, Designate refrigerator that holds nonalcoholic beverages are Marcy Colletti, marketing director of Findlay Volkswagen; John Griffith, CEO of Mojave Brewing Co.; and Jessica Perez, sales consultant with Findlay Volkswagen. (FIndlay)

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and Mojave Brewing Co. recently announced a call-to-action partnership designed to encourage safe driving habits by always appointing a designated driver. The program is called Peace, Love, Designate a Driver.

The campaign kicked off with a First Friday Cruise Night from the dealership to the brewery, where they unveiled a Peace, Love, Designate refrigerator that holds nonalcoholic beverages. Items such as iced teas, sodas, waters and cold-brew coffees will be given to the designated driver of a group at no charge compliments of Findlay Volkswagen.

Stemming from Findlay Volkswagen’s tagline Peace, Love &V-Dub, the Peace, Love, Designate a Driver initiative is designed to prevent drunk driving by rewarding responsible behavior and preplanning. Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. decided to launch the campaign to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence, wanting patrons to have a good time but be responsible.

“We love our community and the amazing entrepreneurs Henderson is bringing to our area,” said Melisa Eichbauer, general manager at Findlay Volkswagen. “We know many people are going to love and appreciate the new brewery (which officially opened its doors this past January). By working together we hope to encourage our community to drink responsibly, use a designated driver and never drive under the influence.

“We want the Henderson community and the Mojave Brewing Co., located in the Water Street District, to truly be the voice of the Peace, Love, Designate campaign. Everyone on our roads plays an important role in alcohol management, by drinking responsibly, following a code of conduct and always having a DD,’’ she added.

“We want our patrons to enjoy themselves and get home safely and remember their time with us for the right reason,” said John Griffith, CEO of Mojave Brewing Co. “The safety of our guests is our top priority at Mojave Brewing Co., and we encourage everyone to plan ahead. To us, the program seems like a no-brainer. The DD provides a huge service in ensuring a safe ride home for their friends and loved ones; it benefits everyone. “

Designated drivers will enjoy complimentary nonalcoholic beverages throughout their evening at the brewery.

Additionally, those who pledge to be designated can be photographed with the Peace, Love, Designate fridge to be shared by Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. in a demonstration of appreciation.

Together, Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Company want to remind everyone to drive sober or designate a sober driver, call for a ride, take a cab or use a rideshare service.