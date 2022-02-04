Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover previews new Range Rover

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hosted a preview of the new Range Rover for invited guests and owners to preview the new Range Rover as part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour.

As part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hosted a preview of the new Range Rover for invited guests and owners to preview the new Range Rover before it arrives in showrooms this spring. The new Range Rover is the ultimate expression of modern luxury, combining modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity. The Range Rover Inside Track National Tour is taking place at more than 180 Land Rover retailers across the U.S.

During the private event, guests were immersed in all aspects of the most desirable Range Rover, exploring the modernist design, broad scope of personalization with an exterior color palette, luxurious and sustainable interior materials, as well as the SUV’s breadth of capability on and off road.

“We’re honored to share this exciting new Range Rover with our valued clients,” said Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas General Manager Ray Dinardi. “As the original luxury SUV, Range Rover has led by example for over 50 years. This latest evolution raises the bar in every way, bringing refinement, comfort and capability to new heights.”

The fifth-generation luxury SUV takes the Land Rover brand’s modernist design philosophy to the next level, with a contemporary interpretation of its trademark profile to create a design statement.

The new 2023 Range Rover is available in SE and Autobiography models. A First Edition model will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique specification.

It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colors. Both standard or long-wheelbase body designs are available with five seats, while the Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

Available for order in early 2023, the new Range Rover SV is available in both SWB and LWB body designs. With exclusive design details, material choices and enhanced functionality, this hand-crafted model will be the first Land Rover vehicle to carry the new ceramic SV roundel and simplified naming strategy — known simply as SV.

The SV roundel represents the distillation of Special Vehicle Operations design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability. This is also the first time the LWB model is offered in a five-seat configuration on SV models.

A new extended-range plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model will also be available for order in early 2023.

The new 434-horsepower powertrain provides up to 62 miles, 7 miles of near-silent pure-electric driving.

The packaging of the battery, beneath the vehicle and within the wheelbase, ensures both luggage space and all-terrain capability are uncompromised. The use of advanced eHorizon navigation data also allows the hybrid system to optimize energy usage across a journey, to provide a peaceful arrival at a destination on electric power, while also optimizing EV usage.

A suite of innovative technologies contributes to the peerless comfort and refinement of the New Range Rover. New third-generation active noise cancellation technology delivers one of the quietest cabins on the road. It builds on the hushed and sealed body architecture by using microphones on the outside of the vehicle and headrest speakers on the inside to create personal quiet zones for the cabin occupants – much like active noise-canceling headphones.

The new Range Rover offers intuitive voice control with Amazon Alexa built-in. Using natural voice commands enables customers to manage everything from favorite infotainment features and music track selection to navigation or phone contacts — all while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.

The Land Rover brand’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology is elevated by the new Range Rover with its largest-ever touch screen. The 13.1-inch curved, floating screen embodies the architectural lightness of the interior with a minimalist frame design. It provides intuitive control of all the major vehicle functions, using the latest consumer technology to deliver a smartphone-inspired interface, haptic feedback when customers touch and press the screen, allied to convenient hard switches for the climate control.

Every new Range Rover features all-wheel steering for an effortless drive with heightened stability at speed and improved maneuverability at low speeds, making it equally at home on the open road and negotiating tight city streets.

