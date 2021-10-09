Fletcher Jones partners with Susan G. Komen

Fletcher Jones Automotive Group has partnered with Susan G. Komen with its Drive for a Cause event that raises money to cover costs for women in need of a mammogram.

Fletcher Jones Automotive Group’s Drive for a Cause helped raise nearly $60,000 for Susan G. Komen in 2020. (Mercedes-Benz of Henderson)

For the fifth consecutive year, Fletcher Jones Automotive Group has partnered with Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest breast cancer organization, to raise money to cover costs for women in need of a life-saving mammogram with its Drive for a Cause event.

“We are proud to be a part of this cause to help during Breast Cancer Awareness month,” said Mercedes-Benz of Henderson General Manager Jim Chaisson. “Our goal every year is to surpass the previous year’s donation. For 2021, we want to top $70,000.”

The donations help cover the cost of mammograms for Southern Nevada women.

“During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, both Fletcher Jones Automotive Group dealerships — Mercedes-Benz of Henderson and Fletcher Jones Imports — will accept donations,” Chaisson said.

Each dealership will donate $25 from each new and certified pre-owned sale and lease to Drive For A Cause.

For more information about breast health, breast cancer or needs financial assistance for breast cancer treatment, contact Susan G. Komen Helpline at 1-877-GO-KOMEN or visit www.komen.org.