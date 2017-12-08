Friendly Ford sales consultant highlights 2017 Ford F-250

To borrow a line from the world of athletics, Saturday is “game day” at Friendly Ford, and some of the biggest interest on that day is for the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Colin Gibson shows the 2017 Ford F-250 Platinum Super Duty at the dealership located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

To borrow a line from the world of athletics, Saturday is “game day” at Friendly Ford, and some of the biggest interest on that day is for the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum.

Dealership sales consultant Colin Gibson knows the fever that runs with the 2017 F-250, a multifaceted creation of Ford Motor Co. The truck is good for any challenge ranging from hauling groceries to pulling trailers and boats — or getting the kids to and from youth athletic events.

Gibson, a native of San Diego, has seen firsthand the interest in the 2017 F-250 Platinum.

“The person who his buying Platinum is one who demands the best and appreciates the finer things in life,” Gibson said. “And especially the Crew Cab, there’s plenty of room inside for passengers.

The Platinum comes with a selection of the 440-horsepower 6.7 -liter diesel that touts 960 foot-pounds of torque, which delivers the highest combination of horsepower and torque ever in a heavy-duty pickup, along with the 6.2-liter V-8 gas or 6.8-liter V-10 gas.

“The buyer ranges from individuals that own different businesses all the way from auto specialists to people who own ranches and tow horse trailers,” he said. “Then, too, there are retirees who want to tow a large trailer while striking out on the roads of the U.S.

“Then, too, people want the best trucks in the world. They want to have the best ride on the road. Nothing comes close to the F-250 or the Super Duty trucks like the Platinum. Rust cannot touch this truck with the all-new, high-strength, military-grade aluminum allied body and cargo box.

The extra niceties of the F-250 include fully massaging seats for both drivers and passengers, along with true air-conditioned and heated seats with 360-degree surround cameras to navigate tight spaces.

In addition, the truck features the new BLIS (blind spot information system) with cross-traffic alert and trailer tow.

Among the other features of the F-250 Platinum is trailer-reverse guidance, the new LED cargo box lighting, the fully boxed frame with 95 percent high-strength steel and the ability to haul more payload than any Super Duty truck ever.

According to Ford, the trucks are engineered on a foundation to last. The Ford F-Series has more trucks on the road with 250,000 miles or more than any other truck.

“They should last for a lifetime,” Gibson said. “I never worry about selling a Ford truck. There is no better truck than a Ford, especially when you are talking about durability, looks, luxury, performance and dependability.”

The F-Series truck has been the top-selling truck in the country for 38 years running.