Friendly Ford sales consultant lauded for product knowledge

A big plus in the car business is a sales consultant who knows his or her product. And in Grig Demirchyan, the management of Friendly Ford thinks so much of his product knowledge that the 42-year-old has been named product trainer of the dealership.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford product trainer Grig Demirchyan shows off the 2018 Ford Flex Crossover at the dealership at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

Demirchyan has a strong following, as evidenced by customers who have rated him.

“This was the easiest car leasing experience I could think of,” a customer said in a survey. “I kinda knew what I was looking for, but Friendly Ford and Grig made the process very enjoyable. I love my Explorer and, thanks to Grig, I know exactly what I’m driving. He explained all the features and showed all the advantages of my beautiful car. When my lease expires, I will give them another opportunity.”

“I really believe that it’s our job as sales consultants to explain each and every benefit,” Demirchyan said. “I read a lot about Ford products and stay up to date. Since I was a little boy, I have been curious about the inner workings of things.”

Demirchyan said the 2018 Ford Flex Crossover is one of the most successful products and customers appreciate its value.

“It’s been in production since 2008 and Ford kept it fresh and competitive,” he said. “They added minor and major upgrades to the vehicle in the past couple of years.”

Demirchyan said Ford trucks are the No. 1 selling vehicles in the country.

“The market for Ford trucks is super hot,” he said. “Ford sold 940,000 units in 2017.”

Demirchyan added, “I believe in Ford quality, reliability and state-of-the-art safety features. Customers trust Ford vehicles.”