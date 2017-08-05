Friendly Ford salesman points out features of F-150

There are ample reasons for the success of the 2017 Ford F-150 Series truck. From the performance package to the interior of the four-door version, Ford has done its homework in creating the best-selling truck for the past 40 years.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Kevin Speakman swears by the 2017 Ford F-150 four-door truck.

Now being highlighted at Friendly Ford, the F-150 has the performance of a truck with the interior of a luxury vehicle. It sells itself whether it is on a construction site or cruising a highway en route to a ski resort.

Ford’s available engine packages include the 3.5 Ti-VCT V-6 with 4,250 pound-feet of torque and EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 18 city and 24 highway; the 2.7-liter Ecoboost turbo-charged engine has 375 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm; the 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V-8 with 387 pound-feet of torque at 3,850 rpm and fuel mileage ratings of 19 city and 26 highway; and the second generation 3.5-liter Ecoboost workhorse of the F-150 lineup with 4,780 pound-feet of torque with fuel ratings of 18 city and 25 highway.

There’s lots more to the truck that has led sales at Friendly Ford for many years.

Dealership sales consultant Kevin Speakman was enthusiastic about the interior and the components incorporated in the F-150 four-door.

“This truck is wall-to-wall innovations,” Speakman said. “The included features are unbelievable.”

Speakman, a 22-year-old native Las Vegan, said the components available in the F-150 include the Sync-3 voice activated hands-free package that includes an 8-inch color LCD screen that displays phone, audio and navigation features along with enhanced voice recognition that accepts simple commands.

“The system even recognizes dialects,” said Speakman.

A capacitive touch screen includes a convenient swipe feature as well as pinch-to-zoom functionality within navigation.

The F-150 Platinum has 10-way power, heated and cool seats and a multicontour, leather-trimmed console lid that includes a leather-wrapped floor shift.

Speakman speaks with experience when talking about the F-150 four-door R-150. “I took a four-door F-Series to Colorado and back,” he said. “We were towing a lot of motorcycles just to go riding. The truck got excellent gas mileage and performed incredibly.”