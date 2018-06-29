Friendly Ford to play big role in Summerlin parade

The 24th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be presented July 4, and Friendly Ford will continue to play a big role in the colorful event scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the northwest valley.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford will again sponsor the Summerlin July 4th parade with 12 Ford trucks and five Ford convertibles. The 24th annual event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the northwest valley.

The 24th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be presented July 4, and Friendly Ford will continue to play a big role in the colorful event scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the northwest valley.

The dealership will provide 12 Ford trucks and five convertibles as the vehicle sponsor for the parade.

Friendly Ford has been a rock-solid supporter of the parade since the dealership joined the event in 2008.

“This is the 10th year that Friendly Ford has supported us,” said Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, director of community relations for the Summerlin Council. “It’s been a wonderful partnership.”

Dealership employees will also drive the vehicles in the parade.

“What a sponsorship. We are so grateful!” said Barnson-DeNardin, who said the key to the event was the help received from Friendly Ford general sales manager Steve Crevling.

The parade requires a combination of creative and planning facets, especially when speaking about the route of the parade. The 23rd event in 2017 attracted more than 70 entries and a crowd of about 40,000 enthusiasts.

“This is a logistical puzzle every year,” said Barnson-DeNardin, who has been with Summerlin for 23 years and headed the parade each year. “To have the support of Friendly Ford is invaluable. Friendly Ford’s generous and reliable support is very critical to the execution of the event.”

Another key facet of the parade is the fact that Friendly Ford brings thousands of Frisbees each year. The Frisbees are dropped off along the parade route by dealership employees each year long before the start of the event.

“The Frisbees are a tradition,” said Barnson-DeNardin. “They have become an annual tradition that we look forward to each year.”

Barnson-DeNardin said the parade will start at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive. Parking is limited, and attendees are urged to arrive early while also bringing water for hydration.

Further information regarding the parade can be found at www.summerlink.com.