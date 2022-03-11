46°F
Gaudin donates $100 per car sold in March to autism center

March 11, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Through the end of March, Gaudin Motor Co. is donating $100 for every new and pre-owned car sold to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center. (Gaudin)

In honor of its 100-year anniversary, Gaudin Motor Co. is donating $100 for every new and pre-owned car sold throughout the month of March to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center. Through March 31, $100 per each vehicle purchased at any of the three Gaudin dealerships — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche — will go toward the Ackerman Center’s mission to help families master living with autism.

Thirty years ago, the son of Gary Ackerman, owner of Gaudin Motor Co., was diagnosed with autism, catapulting his lifelong mission to provide better resources and care for those affected by autism in Southern Nevada. Through several years of hard work, research and dedication, Ackerman, alongside a team of exceptional doctors, specialists and supporters, and the UNLV School of Medicine, launched the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center.

Named after Ackerson’s son, Andrew, the center provides a multidisciplinary team of physicians, psychologists and behavior specialists who help develop a diagnosis, treatment plan and support services for children with autism.

Since its opening five years ago, the Ackerman Center has assisted over 5,000 families by providing them with medical research, diagnostics, clinical care, speech occupational behavior therapy, family support and education. However, with at least 10,000 individuals in Nevada currently diagnosed wiautism and a staggering statistic of 1 in 44 children in America being born on the spectrum, its work is far from over.

“My family’s life was turned upside down when our son was diagnosed with autism. We were shocked by the lack of locally available resources to help us navigate this diagnosis,” Ackerman said. “We are thrilled to be able to better serve the local community through the Ackerman Center. However, this care comes at a cost, and with thousands of families on the waitlist, charitable contributions are imperative to expand our services.”

Maintaining its mission coined by founder George Gaudin over a century ago — “Serving our clients and our communities is more than what we do, it is who we are” — Ackerman remains steadfast in leveraging Gaudin Motor Co.’s influence to improve the Las Vegas community. Gaudin is committed to helping children with autism through programs and services needed in order to live as independent adults with functioning roles in the community.

Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall features a variety of Niro EVs and an Electric Vehicle Educat ...
Kia leads charge with EV lineup
With the tremendous shift in the automotive market manufacturing process gravitating towards electric, the Niro EV has become one of Towbin Kia’s most popular electric vehicle options.

A construction worker pours a second-floor column at Centennial Subaru, Southern Nevada's new ...
Centennial Subaru second-floor pouring nears
Centennial Subaru, a $40 million, three-story dealership under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 95, is scheduled to open to the general public in November.

Vegas Roots Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and finding ...
CardinaleWay to host St. Patrick’s Day event
CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura will host a special event on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at its dealerships on 6950 W. Sahara Ave.

Gaudin Motor Co. is made up of three Las Vegas dealership locations, including Gaudin Ford, For ...
Gaudin Motor Co. celebrates 100-year anniversary
Since originally opening in Escalon, California, in the early 1920s, Gaudin Motor Co. has become a true staple in the Las Vegas community over the past 67 years.

Roy Mason III, general sales manager of Lexus of Las Vegas, says the dealership is "excited t ...
Lexus of Las Vegas supports of Black History Month
As a bronze sponsor of the Black History Month Festival, Lexus of Las Vegas has donated $1,500 to the event, will have a product-information booth at the festival and will hold a raffle drawing for a full vehicle detail service worth $250.

Doug Fleming, left, general manager of Findlay Chevrolet, and Tyler Corder, right, CFO Findlay ...
Findlay donates more than $1.5 million in 2021
In 2021, Findlay Automotive collectively awarded over $1.5 million in charitable donations to various organizations across Las Vegas.

As part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hos ...
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover previews new Range Rover
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hosted a preview of the new Range Rover for invited guests and owners to preview the new Range Rover as part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour.

Sonata, a 312-unit, Class A multifamily community in North Las Vegas, has sold for $77,000,000. ...
DEAL WATCH: California developer builds commercial project in Mountain’s Edge
Contour, a leading privately held real estate and development company based in Southern California, has announced it closed on 1.9 acres of land in Mountain’s Edge, a master-planned community in southwest Las Vegas. The site will be used for commercial development and is at 8575 Blue Diamond Road on the southeast intersection of South Durango Drive.

Centennial Subaru construction is progressing rapidly. (Centennial Subaru)
Construction continues at Centennial Subaru
Construction crews are laying of sewer and fire lines, domestic water lines and the exterior surrounding block property wall at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru dealership, which will open in November.