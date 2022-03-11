Gaudin donates $100 per car sold in March to autism center

Through March 31, $100 per each vehicle purchased at any of the three Gaudin dealerships — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche — will go to the March to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center.

Through the end of March, Gaudin Motor Co. is donating $100 for every new and pre-owned car sold to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center. (Gaudin)

In honor of its 100-year anniversary, Gaudin Motor Co. is donating $100 for every new and pre-owned car sold throughout the month of March to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center. Through March 31, $100 per each vehicle purchased at any of the three Gaudin dealerships — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche — will go toward the Ackerman Center’s mission to help families master living with autism.

Thirty years ago, the son of Gary Ackerman, owner of Gaudin Motor Co., was diagnosed with autism, catapulting his lifelong mission to provide better resources and care for those affected by autism in Southern Nevada. Through several years of hard work, research and dedication, Ackerman, alongside a team of exceptional doctors, specialists and supporters, and the UNLV School of Medicine, launched the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center.

Named after Ackerson’s son, Andrew, the center provides a multidisciplinary team of physicians, psychologists and behavior specialists who help develop a diagnosis, treatment plan and support services for children with autism.

Since its opening five years ago, the Ackerman Center has assisted over 5,000 families by providing them with medical research, diagnostics, clinical care, speech occupational behavior therapy, family support and education. However, with at least 10,000 individuals in Nevada currently diagnosed wiautism and a staggering statistic of 1 in 44 children in America being born on the spectrum, its work is far from over.

“My family’s life was turned upside down when our son was diagnosed with autism. We were shocked by the lack of locally available resources to help us navigate this diagnosis,” Ackerman said. “We are thrilled to be able to better serve the local community through the Ackerman Center. However, this care comes at a cost, and with thousands of families on the waitlist, charitable contributions are imperative to expand our services.”

Maintaining its mission coined by founder George Gaudin over a century ago — “Serving our clients and our communities is more than what we do, it is who we are” — Ackerman remains steadfast in leveraging Gaudin Motor Co.’s influence to improve the Las Vegas community. Gaudin is committed to helping children with autism through programs and services needed in order to live as independent adults with functioning roles in the community.