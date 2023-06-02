Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

The funds are specifically to be used for the needs of the James Clubhouse, located in North Las Vegas.

“We were thrilled with the turnout of our third annual golf tournament,” said Wesley Gregg, general manager of Gaudin Ford. “Thanks to our sponsors and those who participated in the tournament which allowed us the opportunity to give back to an organization that does so much for the youth in our community — it just feels good.”

Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada provides a full curriculum of programming, academic tutoring, arts and crafts, leadership training, college scholarships and more. The James Clubhouse features a brand-new game room, which was renovated with the $35,000 donation from last year’s Gaudin Ford golf tournament, along with a youth innovation lab, art studio, teen center, teen innovation lab, gymnasium and an outdoor area with a field, patio area and garden.

“This generous donation will make a significant impact by supporting us in renovating our cafeteria to help better serve the youth that walks through the doors each day,” Bischel said.

The golf tournament was held April 21 at Bear’s Best and was complete with games, food and raffle prizes, providing participants with a fun-filled day. The event was sponsored by Shelby American, the title sponsor, along with Palmer Electric, Commercial Van Interiors, Curtis Steel, Fuse Stainless, City Light Shine Distillery, Justice Brothers, Timbers Bar and Grill, Las Vegas Aviators Foundation, Access Solutions, Ally, Ford Credit, Roush Performance and NDL Group.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Gaudin Ford and the long-time support their team has given to this club and the surrounding community,” Bischel said.