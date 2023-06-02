76°F
Dealer News

Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
June 2, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the preside ...
Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Andy Bischel, third from left. (Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department)

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

The funds are specifically to be used for the needs of the James Clubhouse, located in North Las Vegas.

“We were thrilled with the turnout of our third annual golf tournament,” said Wesley Gregg, general manager of Gaudin Ford. “Thanks to our sponsors and those who participated in the tournament which allowed us the opportunity to give back to an organization that does so much for the youth in our community — it just feels good.”

Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada provides a full curriculum of programming, academic tutoring, arts and crafts, leadership training, college scholarships and more. The James Clubhouse features a brand-new game room, which was renovated with the $35,000 donation from last year’s Gaudin Ford golf tournament, along with a youth innovation lab, art studio, teen center, teen innovation lab, gymnasium and an outdoor area with a field, patio area and garden.

“This generous donation will make a significant impact by supporting us in renovating our cafeteria to help better serve the youth that walks through the doors each day,” Bischel said.

The golf tournament was held April 21 at Bear’s Best and was complete with games, food and raffle prizes, providing participants with a fun-filled day. The event was sponsored by Shelby American, the title sponsor, along with Palmer Electric, Commercial Van Interiors, Curtis Steel, Fuse Stainless, City Light Shine Distillery, Justice Brothers, Timbers Bar and Grill, Las Vegas Aviators Foundation, Access Solutions, Ally, Ford Credit, Roush Performance and NDL Group.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Gaudin Ford and the long-time support their team has given to this club and the surrounding community,” Bischel said.

THE LATEST
Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Ar ...
Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Lexus of Las Vegas is undergoing an exterior facelift. (Lexus of Las Vegas)
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction crews recently began removing front panels above the entrance to Lexus of Las Vegas in what will be a $5 million to $6 million, six-month 360-degree exterior renovation of the iconic Sahara Avenue luxury vehicle retailer.

Sheree Corniel, the founder of Real Talk, poses with Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, w ...
Findlay Automotive supports Real Talk
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Real Talk, a Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth in the community.

The Lexus of Las Vegas team had a great time at the RMHC 19th annual Runnin’ for the House ev ...
Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors RMHC Runnin’ for the House
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas was a $5,000 gold sponsor supporter for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas’ 19th annual Runnin’ for the House 5K Run and 1M Fun Walk fundraiser April 15 at Floyd Lamb Park.

General Manager Ryon Walters, left, CEO of Subaru of America Jeff Walters and Ascent Automotive ...
Centennial Subaru highlights opening with donation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru celebrated its grand opening event April 1 with a generous donation of $34,859 to the Southern Nevada-based Three Square Food Bank.

Tyler Corder, right, CFO of Findlay Automotive, presents a donation check to Christine Kenney, ...
Findlay Automotive partners with Future Smiles
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Future Smiles, a Southern Nevada nonprofit that provides vital oral health care to vulnerable youth. Having healthy smiles and good oral health helps children enjoy a life of confidence, dignity and success. Future Smiles has served over 500,000 youth since its inception in 2009

