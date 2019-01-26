Genesis of Las Vegas offering high-end luxury model

Genesis of Las Vegas is touting the 2019 G70 high-end luxury model at 7150 W. Sahara Ave., and 15-year dealership manager Ernie Leon said the traffic created by the vehicle has been unending.

Genesis of Las Vegas manager Ernie Leon is seen with a 2019 Genesis G70 at 7150 W. Sahara Ave. (Genesis)

“This car has all of the luxury without the high-end price,” Leon said. “It has the same features of a Lexus or a Mercedes without the high-end monetary investment.”

Especially key to the success of the new model is that it comes with the service package that is highlighted by three-year free maintenance and valet service.

“The car is picked up at the owner’s home or workplace and brought back to the residence or place of business by the end of the day,” Leon said. “Genesis has taken the headache out of the vehicle service with the 2019 Genesis.”

The highly acclaimed 2019 Genesis has a long list of features including heads-up display in the dash that illuminates the speedometer, a 360-degree camera, plush leather, 15 speakers with Lexicon Surround Audio System and a wireless charger for phone usage.

“In addition, the available features include Amazon Alexa and Google Voice services,” Leon said. “Starting the car can be accomplished through Blue Link along with Amazon Alexa and Google, too.

“This car has so much to offer. The details are never-ending.”

The Genesis is available with 2.0 turbo, rear-wheel drive and 252 horsepower or 3.3 turbo with 365 horsepower.

“This car is so popular now that we’re seeing competitive luxury brands traded in for the Genesis,” Leon said, “including Mercedes, BMW and Lexus, to name a few.

“We sold numerous G70s not long after they were delivered to the dealership.”

The 2019 G70 is priced from $36,000.

Leon said a new Genesis showroom called Genesis of Las Vegas is under construction just west of Hyundai of Las Vegas.

“The new location is going to beautiful,” Leon said. “It’s a former luxury brand dealership that is undergoing an incredible remodel.”

Leon said the new Genesis dealership will open by spring.

“There is much being planned for the new store’s grand opening,” Leon said. “The Genesis has great personality, and the list of buyers is impressive.”

More information can be found by calling 702-534-3841 or by visiting www.genesisoflasvegas.net.