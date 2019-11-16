Golf tournament produces Ed Bozarth car winner

Jeff Henshaw hit a hole-in-one at the Foundation Assisting Seniors’ fifth annual charity golf tournament Oct. 18 to win a Chevrolet Camaro from Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

At the Foundation Assisting Seniors’ fifth annual charity golf tournament Oct. 18 at the Aliante Golf Course, participant Jeff Henshaw was the winner of the first-ever hole-in-one grand prize, sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

“Since we began our annual tournament at the Aliante Golf Club in 2015, we have been honored to have a monumental prize for a ‘hole-in-one’ provided by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet,” said Karl Vonderohe, event chairman and vice president of the Foundation Assisting Seniors. “For the first time ever, we are elated to award a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro to Mr. Henshaw this year.”

In order for a player to win the vehicle, a golfer must shoot a hole-in-one on the 6th hole at Aliante. Jeff Henshaw was able to achieve that, much to his disbelief.

“It is with great pleasure Ed Bozarth Nevada No. 1 Chevrolet is able to support FAS year after year by sponsoring their annual golf tournament fundraiser at Aliante Golf Club. We are excited that during this year’s tournament Mr. Jeff Henshaw hit the Hole-In-One, the prize being a $30,000 vehicle,” said Kent Ahrens, general manager/partner at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. “We look forward to our continued friendship with FAS and hope next year brings an even better tournament.”

The proceeds from this event benefit the foundation and its ongoing services that assist seniors throughout the valley.

“I just want to thank the foundation for their hospitality and I am grateful I was a participant,” said Henshaw. “This is something I never thought I would win, but I couldn’t be happier.”