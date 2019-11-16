60°F
Dealer News

Golf tournament produces Ed Bozarth car winner

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
November 16, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

At the Foundation Assisting Seniors’ fifth annual charity golf tournament Oct. 18 at the Aliante Golf Course, participant Jeff Henshaw was the winner of the first-ever hole-in-one grand prize, sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

“Since we began our annual tournament at the Aliante Golf Club in 2015, we have been honored to have a monumental prize for a ‘hole-in-one’ provided by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet,” said Karl Vonderohe, event chairman and vice president of the Foundation Assisting Seniors. “For the first time ever, we are elated to award a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro to Mr. Henshaw this year.”

In order for a player to win the vehicle, a golfer must shoot a hole-in-one on the 6th hole at Aliante. Jeff Henshaw was able to achieve that, much to his disbelief.

“It is with great pleasure Ed Bozarth Nevada No. 1 Chevrolet is able to support FAS year after year by sponsoring their annual golf tournament fundraiser at Aliante Golf Club. We are excited that during this year’s tournament Mr. Jeff Henshaw hit the Hole-In-One, the prize being a $30,000 vehicle,” said Kent Ahrens, general manager/partner at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. “We look forward to our continued friendship with FAS and hope next year brings an even better tournament.”

The proceeds from this event benefit the foundation and its ongoing services that assist seniors throughout the valley.

“I just want to thank the foundation for their hospitality and I am grateful I was a participant,” said Henshaw. “This is something I never thought I would win, but I couldn’t be happier.”

Cox Charities presented $25,000 to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brother ...
Findlay sponsors Cox Charities Golf Tournament
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group sponsored the annual Cox Charities Golf Tournament, which was held Oct. 28 at TPC Summerlin. The proceeds benefited the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brothers and Sisters.

Nevada PEP Community Development Director Stephanie Vrsnik completed the Findlay Automotive Gro ...
Findlay supports Nevada PEP effort to stop bullying
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The ninth annual Nevada PEP Run Walk Roll Against Bullying was held Oct. 19 on the grounds of Donald Moyer Building at the UNLV. Nevada PEP offers help to individuals and families who have to deal with bullying because of a disability that a child has.

Mary Kay sales consultant Linda Kieper is seen with her 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury that s ...
Mary Kay sales director earns Cadillac XT5 from Findlay
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Linda Kieper, senior sales director for Mary Kay, received a Cadillac XT5 from Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall. Earning a Mary Kay Pink Cadillac is a major event in the life of a Mary Kay independent sales force member

This dog was the “Most Creative” winner during the 2017 Pamper Your Pet Day at Chapman Chry ...
Chapman to host Pamper Your Pet Day event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The sixth annual Pamper Your Pet Day will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall at 930 Auto Show Drive in Henderson.

Findlay Findlay Automotive Group recently honored company CFO Tyler Corder for 25 years with th ...
Findlay executive celebrates 25 years with company
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder was feted by friends and associates recently in a surprise gathering at Findlay Toyota, where he was honored for 25 years of service with the company.

Findlay Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas has announced its participation in the Land Rover TReK 2020 ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to participate off-road event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas announced plans recently to participate in Land Rover TReK 2020, Land Rover North America’s off-road driving skills competition. The competition is being held this year in conjunction with the launch of the highly anticipated all-new Land Rover Defender.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep is Nevada’s only authorized American Expedition Vehicles dealership. (A ...
Upgrade to AEV to track down a UFO
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will take a Jeep or Ram truck and improve its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories.

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Discovery Children’s Museum Eco-City Exhibit Subaru Car Care ...
Subaru of Las Vegas boosts Subaru Loves Learning
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Subaru Car Care Center at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The new exhibit is part of the Eco-City area along with kid-size grocery store and juice bar.

Veteran sales manager John Williams is seen with the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition at Findlay Acur ...
Findlay Acura introduces hand-crafted 2020 TLX PMC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Acura is touting the 2020 TLX PMC with a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. It is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.