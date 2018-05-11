High school students learn about buying process at Ed Bozarth

Ed Bozarth Nevada Chevrolet recently hosted Legacy High School’s High School of Business Academy freshman class. The High School of Business is a four-year program. In their senior year, students will test and receive nine to 12 free college elective credits.

The ninth-grade students who attended the field trip to Ed Bozarth Chevrolet are currently taking a semester on wealth management. The class is currently reviewing borrowing, credit, APR, different types of loans and financial institutions.

Ed Bozarth salesman Aaron Kniffin spent an hour with the young adults helping them to be aware of what they need to do in their personal life in order to align themselves properly to obtain an automobile loan. Kniffin discussed borrowing, credit and APR.

“It is so important that institutions such as ours work with our community to help teach our youth. These students are this country’s future leaders, and anything we can do to help them reach their goals is worth our investment of time and knowledge,” Kniffin said.

Ed Bozarth Nevada Chevrolet is located at 5501 Drexel Road at Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95. Hours of sales operation are 9 a.m.-10 p.m; service is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit edbozarthlasvegas.com or call 702-830-4398.