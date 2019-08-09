101°F
Dealer News

Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 9, 2019 - 4:45 pm
 

Hyundai of Las Vegas recently moved into a new state-of-the-art building at 7200 W. Sahara Ave., just west of its previous location.

The move takes Hyundai of Las Vegas to a new level and enables the dealership to bring important and popular new models including Genesis and Hyundai under one roof. In fact, Genesis is the only exclusive dealership in Las Vegas. It also enables Hyundai of Las Vegas to expand its operations on West Sahara Avenue, a hotbed for new car sales for the past several years.

Veteran automobile sales consultant Ed Matias, who is the dealership’s upgrade director/top sales consultant, raves about the new “digs.”

“It’s beautiful, it’s classy and it’s state-of-the-art,” said Matias, who has been in the car business for 13 years. “This dealership is stunning and takes the staff and the customers to a different level.”

Matias said the new dealership served as a catapult for Hyundai of Las Vegas in various ways.

“It’s so pleasant to see our service and sales customers who love what has been done with the new store,” he said. “It’s created a fascinating rush for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the previous Hyundai store will be utilized for the sale of certified pre-owned vehicles and used cars. The goal is to offer more than 100 used and certified vehicles.

“We have increased our overall interest in the dealership,” Matias said. “Our customers have been eagerly watching the development for the past four or five months. People are really interested in what we have done to take the car business to another level on West Sahara Avenue.

“In addition, the construction here has spurred several other competing dealerships to upgrade their stores.”

He added, “The combination of the new dealership with new models was perfect timing. In the next several months, our models will also include the newly designed 2020 Sonata. The 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utility vehicle is also very popular.”

Further information can be found by visiting www.hyndaioflasvegas.com or by calling 702-940-3141.

THE LATEST
The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Automotive Group Operations Director Robby Findlay shows off the 2020 GR Supra at the d ...
Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to Findlay Toyota produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return. Over the next year, the dealership will receive an estimated 18 2020 GR Supras.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help ...
Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.

Miguel and Stephanie Landrove made a large donation of pajamas at Findlay Volkswagen in the Val ...
Findlay Volkswagen holds show, drive for needy
DEALER FEATURED COPY

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson supported the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Community Cares Pajama Drive, which collects that clothing for men, women and children. The collection will be donated to S.A.F.E. House Nevada.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.