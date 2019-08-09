Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building

Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.

Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utility vehicle at the new location at 7200 W. Sahara Ave. (Hyundai of Las Vegas)

Hyundai of Las Vegas recently moved into a new state-of-the-art building at 7200 W. Sahara Ave., just west of its previous location.

The move takes Hyundai of Las Vegas to a new level and enables the dealership to bring important and popular new models including Genesis and Hyundai under one roof. In fact, Genesis is the only exclusive dealership in Las Vegas. It also enables Hyundai of Las Vegas to expand its operations on West Sahara Avenue, a hotbed for new car sales for the past several years.

Veteran automobile sales consultant Ed Matias, who is the dealership’s upgrade director/top sales consultant, raves about the new “digs.”

“It’s beautiful, it’s classy and it’s state-of-the-art,” said Matias, who has been in the car business for 13 years. “This dealership is stunning and takes the staff and the customers to a different level.”

Matias said the new dealership served as a catapult for Hyundai of Las Vegas in various ways.

“It’s so pleasant to see our service and sales customers who love what has been done with the new store,” he said. “It’s created a fascinating rush for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the previous Hyundai store will be utilized for the sale of certified pre-owned vehicles and used cars. The goal is to offer more than 100 used and certified vehicles.

“We have increased our overall interest in the dealership,” Matias said. “Our customers have been eagerly watching the development for the past four or five months. People are really interested in what we have done to take the car business to another level on West Sahara Avenue.

“In addition, the construction here has spurred several other competing dealerships to upgrade their stores.”

He added, “The combination of the new dealership with new models was perfect timing. In the next several months, our models will also include the newly designed 2020 Sonata. The 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utility vehicle is also very popular.”

Further information can be found by visiting www.hyndaioflasvegas.com or by calling 702-940-3141.