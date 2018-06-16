Industry experts launch expansive luxury showroom

This month, luxury and exotic car industry experts Nick Dossa and Ed Ghaben will shift gears on how car aficionados purchase luxury vehicles in the secondary market with the launch of Vegas Auto Gallery, a boutique dealership based in Las Vegas. The more than 24,000-square-foot open floor plan showrooms will open to the public June 30 featuring distinctive areas to show off the most prestigious cars on the market, attracting local, national and international buyers.

Owned by Las Vegas residents Dossa and Ghaben, the hands-on duo is at the forefront of the business with more than 40 years of combined experience allowing them to cater to a buyer on every level. After successfully matching drivers with their dreams cars via their online showroom, Dossa and Ghaben decided it was time to bring the gallery to a brick and mortar location for their growing clientele.

Vegas Auto Gallery boasts a diverse showroom with a constantly changing inventory of pre-owned, low-mileage domestic and imported luxury cars and SUVs with brands including McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Porsche.

Focusing on the secondary car market, which continues to grow globally at an annual growth rate of 7 percent (Technavio 2017), gives Vegas Auto Gallery clients the benefits that come with purchasing a previously owned car without sacrificing style, design and service.

“We’ve seen so much growth with our buyers nationally as they want the status of owning a luxury or exotic car, but want a choice of brands, and a vehicle that has little wear and tear and low mileage — this is what we have specialized in with our online showroom and now we’re giving our car enthusiasts the opportunity to bring this type of buying experience to life,” Dossa said.

Catering to luxury car aficionados and first-time consumers alike, the Vegas Auto Gallery showroom provides buyers the opportunity to view, test drive and cruise off the lot in the car of their dreams. The facility also features a trusted service department that specializes in the luxury and exotic cars, regardless of where the vehicles were purchased.

“When someone makes this investment, they’re not just buying a vehicle, they’re buying an experience that’s a reflection of their life so it’s very personal. They want someone they can get to know and trust who will be around for years to come as they return for service, or continue to add luxury to their personal collection,” Dossa said.