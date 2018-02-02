It’s Dodge Durango season at Chapman

Winter is upon us, and neighboring ski resorts are getting powdered by the snow. Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is stocked with a huge selection of the new 2018 Dodge Durango — the perfect vehicle for adventurous families looking to explore the great outdoors.

TheFastLaneCar.com The Dodge Durango GT made TheFastLaneCar.com’s list of the best cars and crossovers that can handle frozen roads, snow drifts, and ice.

With five different models to choose from, the 2018 Dodge Durango is designed to take on the winter climate.

“Southern Nevada and Southern Utah are full of fun places to visit for skiing, hiking and all outdoor sports,” said General Manager Don Hamrick. “This new Durango will take you and up to six other passengers comfortably anywhere you want to go.”

The 2018 Dodge Durango balances power, performance and efficiency with an impressive 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, delivering up to 295 horsepower and a standard highway fuel economy of up to 26 highway mpg. For speed enthusiasts, the new Durango SRT cranks out an awesome 475 horsepower to claim the title as America’s quickest three-row SUV.

The Dodge Durango is the most technologically advanced SUV in its class. The SUV offers UConnect 4 with a 7-inch display, Apple Carplay and Google Android Auto capabilities, two USB hubs, an auxiliary port and Integrated Voice Command with Bluetooth. The perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel is mounted with built-in audio controls, making it simple to navigate without taking a hand off the wheel.