Jaguar Land Rover donates $10,000 to Adam’s Place

July 31, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

In the increasingly intense and stressful modern world, Kelly Boyers is helping young people who have experienced change, loss and grief. Boyers is the co-founder and president of Adam’s Place, an organization that often works with youth who have lost a parent or sibling to death or who have been abandoned.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently donated $10,000 to Adam’s Place to help young people learn coping skills. Adam’s Place creates a safe environment where young people can discuss their feelings so that they can process and deal with adverse experiences.

Young people dealing with trauma, loss and grief are at risk for higher rates of depression. Some indications that a child is struggling internally include exhibiting behavioral problems, falling behind at school and isolating themselves socially.

Kids in this situation need support and healthy coping models. Boyer points out that one of the organization’s goals is to “help kids connect and feel less isolated.”

When asked why the dealership chose to donate to Adam’s Place, General Manager Ray Dinardi said “This is a valuable service that benefits the entire community. No one knows what challenges lie ahead. The skills these kids are learning will serve them well throughout their lives.”

Adams Place has helped hundreds of kids in its 11 years of operation, but there are many more children in need. According to Boyers, an estimated 25,000 children in Clark County are coping with the death of a parent, sibling or friend. Because of donations like this, the programs offered by Adam’s Place are available at no cost.

“When I’m around a child and see the bravery they have, it’s very inspirational to me,” Boyers said. “I do this because children experience serious emotional pain and we can provide them hope that builds the child’s resiliency while also building strong hearts.”

As a result of social distancing restrictions, fall programs will include Zoom groups that begin Aug. 4. Fundraising efforts are scheduled to continue with the annual Vintage and Vines event Oct. 21. The organization’s Build Strong Hearts 5K and one-mile walk will be held Nov. 14 at Springs Preserve.

Additional information about Adam’s Place and upcoming events can be found at adamsplacelv.org or by calling 702-202-3891.

