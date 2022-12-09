Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas holds Wheels event

Twice a year, Land Rover Las Vegas hosts its Wheels event to guide customers through the numerous features and capabilities of their respective Land Rovers.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

At Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, the suggestion is to do it in a Land Rover.

Twice a year, the dealership hosts its Wheels event to guide customers through the numerous features and capabilities of their respective Land Rovers. Set among the natural beauty and rugged geology of Death Valley, this event is unlike any other. Traveling through rugged mountains, colorful rock formations, wildlife and rare plants are what customers experience while driving in their distinctive off-road vehicles. This October’s event continued the great tradition and brought together Las Vegas’ Land Rover enthusiasts.

As always, what made October’s Wheels event experience so unique was the Land Rover professionals who showed enthusiastic customers the proper modes and settings to best use their Land Rovers in rough and challenging conditions. In addition to this instruction, the events included a practical outdoor simulation of “off-road terrain” which contained challenging and technical plains.

Rick Nelson of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas said, “At Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, we implement an entire customer-centric event where all levels of off-road driving experiences are welcomed. Let’s face it, any vehicle can be demonstrated on the road just outside the showroom. Land Rovers are built to be luxury vehicles as well as top-notch off-road vehicles. Both are equally important at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.”

As part of the event, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is always looking to mix up the itinerary. This typically includes visiting historical, scenic sights with easier trails. In October, Land Rover customers were also able to explore the War Eagle Mine outside of Tecopa, California. It opened around 1870 and was active for 100 years.

“After spending 30 years in safety and law enforcement I was looking for a place to retire far away from my previous life. I found War Eagle Mine and fell in love,” said Ross Dykman, the mine’s owner. “I want to preserve and maintain this place because it is full of history. The mine stays at a cool 70 degrees and is naturally a very dry environment. This is perfect for preservation. Tools and metal from 100 years ago are in pristine condition and better than anything you’d find at a hardware store today.”

Customers were thrilled with the tour and rich history lesson that came with it.

“It was a blast to be with such a large group,” Dykman said. “They all pulled up in their Land Rover and Rick was an excellent tour guide showing them exactly what to do with their vehicles. I was so impressed. Everyone seemed to enjoy the tour and all the history that the mine has to offer.”

Follow Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at @landroverlv to participate in next year's events.