Dealer News

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas parts manager ‘Best of the Best’

February 17, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Jon Hewitt, parts manager for Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, and Brian Burroughs, national servic ...
Jon Hewitt, parts manager for Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, and Brian Burroughs, national service manager for Total Interactive Service, pose with the Total Interactive Services' Best of the Best award. (Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas)

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas announced that parts manager Jon Hewitt is the 2022 winner of the Total Interactive Service’s Best of the Best award. Total Interactive Services specializes in automotive, truck and power sports dealerships’ parts physical inventory services.

The inventory service company services dealerships nationwide and puts on an annual competition. Total Interactive Service scores different dealerships according to its guidelines. The score is comprised of the department’s cleanliness, the inventory’s accuracy and overall performance.

The Best of the Best award is a fierce competition amongst the various dealerships and is highly respected. The competition awards the employee and dealership with the highest score.

“This award means a lot to me,” Hewitt said. “This award shows the hard work that the parts department, the team members and I put in throughout the year; we worked hard, and it’s paid off.

“It’s a great feeling to know that out of all the Findlay Automotive Group dealerships, our parts department is Best of the Best. It’s a great honor.”

Hewitt was born and raised in Las Vegas. He attended the old Las Vegas High School and grew up with the Findlay name as the standard of community service. Deep roots in Las Vegas make Hewitt loyal to his community and employer.

Hewitt has been with Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas for well over a decade. Three years ago, he was named parts manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

“I was tutored and trained by John Simmons and give him so much of the credit,” Hewitt said. “He has been the director of parts and services, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”

At the dealership, there is camaraderie amongst the employees, and they are known for their positive work environment.

“I wouldn’t have received this without the parts crew,” Hewitt said. “They are the ones who get the daily grind and make it easy for the inventory. They are the best of the best and a joy to work with at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas. A huge thank-you to them.”

To learn more about Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, visit their website www.lrlv.com.

