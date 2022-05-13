Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas supports Adam’s Place

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers can support Adam’s Place and be one of the first to own a completely redesigned new Range Rover as part of a charity auction that continues through 5 p.m. Friday.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers have an opportunity to support a worthy cause and be one of the first to own the all-new 2022 Range Rover. (Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, 6425 Roy Horn Way, has joined forces with Adam’s Place, an organization that provides a needed service to the community. The events of the past two years of the pandemic have increased the need for grief-coping services to the breaking point.

Adam’s Place has created sustainable programs based on healthy grieving models that integrate the best practices of nationally recognized peer support programs to provide support to people who have been impacted by loss of family members.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers can support Adam’s Place and be one of the first to own a completely redesigned new Range Rover as part of a charity auction that continues through 5 p.m. Friday.

Clients will go to the vehicle that has a bid sheet and then write in the amount for the car over the sticker price that they would like to go to the charity. Bids must be placed in a sealed envelope, with the date and time of the bid marked on the outside of the envelope.

Fifty percent of the profits from the sale will go to support Adam’s Place.