Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to host Jags and Jets

Miracle Flights, in conjunction with Red Rock City Lifestyle Magazine and Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, present Jags and Jets, Come Experience the Lifestyle. The fundraiser, to benefit Miracle Flights Nevada, will be held Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, 6425 Roy Horn Way.

The event will help support Miracle Flights’ mission of providing free flights to those in need of life-threatening medical care not found in their local communities. Since 1985, Miracle Flights has provided over 127,000 free flights to those in need of medical care in our community and in every corner of the country regardless of their income, ailment or distance from medical care.

Guests will enjoy a complimentary signature Brazilian caipirinha cocktail crafted with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and special appetizers including the new Loaded Empanadas prepared by event culinary partner Via Brasil Steakhouse. Via Brasil Steakhouse is known for its famous rodizio dinner, brunch and happy hour food and drinks specials.

“Via Brasil Steakhouse is honored to be part of this amazing charity event and giving back to the community,” said Anna Gomes, owner of Via Brasil Steakhouse.

The evening will feature live music by Sherri Klein and the SGS band. silent auction and luxury automobiles will be on display by Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

Jags and Jets sponsors include Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, Via Brasil Steakhouse, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Red Rock City Lifestyle Magazine, Henderson City Lifestyle Magazine and South Vegas City Lifestyle Magazine

“Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is committed to community and is excited to support Miracle Flights’ important mission through hosting the Jags and Jets event,” said Ray DiNardi, center manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

“As the owner and publisher of Red Rock City Lifestyle, my mission is to inspire everyone to live a healthier and happier life. We are honored to be part of Miracle Flights’ mission, said Camilla Dorand, publisher of Red Rock City Lifestyle Magazine. “Since taking over the magazine this past January, I have envisioned it being a strong vehicle to raise awareness to our local nonprofits through featured articles and fundraisers.,”

“For more than 35 years, Miracle Flights has eased the financial strain of travel for families in medical crisis by providing free plane tickets to treatment cities around the country,” says Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown.

Tickets are $30 per person. Business casual attire is fine, while glitz and glamour are always a plus.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.