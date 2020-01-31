62°F
Dealer News

Jeep Gladiator named North American Truck of the Year

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
January 31, 2020 - 12:17 pm
 

Each year, a jury of 50 automotive journalists come together to vote on the best new or remodeled vehicles of the year. This year’s Truck of the Year honor was awarded to the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. With all vehicle trims available at Chapman locations around the valley, the newest addition to the Jeep lineup has proved why it has redefined the truck market.

The Gladiator was judged on criteria such as safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value. Beating out the Ford Ranger and the Ram Heavy, the new 2020 Jeep offers best-in-class available 7,650-pound towing capacity and a best-in-class available 1,700-pound payload.

“The Gladiator is the most off-road-capable truck on the market,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “It’s perfect for any outdoor adventure around the Las Vegas Valley, and in its first year it has seen great success.”

The Gladiator comes standard with four-wheel drive and Jeep’s Trail Rated Badge, which is earned by successfully navigating a series of trails, off-road terrains and harsh weather conditions. Additionally, drivers can face any obstacle with available forward-facing TrailCam Off-Road Camera, heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear solid axles, and a special water-sealed high air intake allowing you to forge through water.

The Jeep Gladiator is now available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in five trims: the North Edition, Sport S, Sport S Custom, Overland and Rubicon.

THE LATEST
A family purchased a car from Findlay Toyota 20 years ago and the family’s youngster, who loo ...
Findlay Toyota’s John Barr reflects on ad campaign
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Toyota’s commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl looks back through the past 20 years. Findlay Toyota GM John Barr reminisces about his 20 years as the dealership pitchman.

Mazda Mazda has come a long way in the past 100 years. Shown here is one of the earliest models ...
Findlay Mazda: Vintage brand, young dealership
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Both Findlay Mazda and the Mazda brand are celebrating anniversaries this month. For Findlay, it is the first anniversary, while the Mazda brand will be 100 years old at the end of the month.

Findlay Automotive Group employees converged on Whitney Elementary School recently to help asse ...
Findlay employees help Whitney Elementary
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group employees recently volunteered at Whitney Elementary School transforming the multipurpose room into Santa’s Village. They also brought a truckload of gifts. Each family who attended the event met Santa and Mrs. Claus and received presents.

Kevin Lopes, the marketing manager for Findlay Mazda, shows off the 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover ...
Findlay Mazda dealership welcomes newest model
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover was recently delivered to Findlay Mazda at 7760 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall.

During halftime of Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl, Goodie Two Shoes will receive a 2020 Mitsubishi E ...
Mitsubishi Motors brings charity initiative to Las Vegas Bowl
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Mitsubishi Motors North America and Ally Financial are partnering to support the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. During halftime of the Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl, Goodie Two Shoes will receive a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to assist their charitable efforts in the coming year, as well as a $10,000 donation from Ally Financial to offset operational expenses of the charity.

The Valley Automall’s Twelve Days of Christmas helped 14 Southern Nevada charities with contr ...
Valley Automall dealers donate $35,000 to local charities
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Automobile dealers in the Valley Automall awarded 14 local nonprofits with a check for $2,500 during festivities at Lexus of Henderson. The charity presentation was part of the Henderson auto mall’s annual Twelve Days of Christmas event.

Findlay Lincoln sales consultant Jeff Lamper is seen with a 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility ...
2020 Corsair SUV attracts interest at Findlay Lincoln
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Veteran automobile sales executive Jeff Lamper loves the 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at Findlay Lincoln. He says the Corsair fits the wants and needs of an essential market.

UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall now drives a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer. (Findlay)
Findlay Chevrolet sponsors professional golfer
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall recently received a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer from Findlay Chevrolet.

New Las Vegas resident Leonard Duchene, right, is seen with Findlay Cadillac sales consultant M ...
Michigan transplant buys CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Leonard Duchene recently purchased a 2019 Cadillac CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac. It was third Cadillac he bought from the dealership.