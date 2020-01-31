Jeep Gladiator named North American Truck of the Year

A jury of 50 automotive journalists chose the 2020 Jeep Gladiator as this year’s North American Truck of the Year.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator was named North American Truck of the Year. (Jeep)

Each year, a jury of 50 automotive journalists come together to vote on the best new or remodeled vehicles of the year. This year’s Truck of the Year honor was awarded to the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. With all vehicle trims available at Chapman locations around the valley, the newest addition to the Jeep lineup has proved why it has redefined the truck market.

The Gladiator was judged on criteria such as safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value. Beating out the Ford Ranger and the Ram Heavy, the new 2020 Jeep offers best-in-class available 7,650-pound towing capacity and a best-in-class available 1,700-pound payload.

“The Gladiator is the most off-road-capable truck on the market,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “It’s perfect for any outdoor adventure around the Las Vegas Valley, and in its first year it has seen great success.”

The Gladiator comes standard with four-wheel drive and Jeep’s Trail Rated Badge, which is earned by successfully navigating a series of trails, off-road terrains and harsh weather conditions. Additionally, drivers can face any obstacle with available forward-facing TrailCam Off-Road Camera, heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear solid axles, and a special water-sealed high air intake allowing you to forge through water.

The Jeep Gladiator is now available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in five trims: the North Edition, Sport S, Sport S Custom, Overland and Rubicon.